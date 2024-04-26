Liverpool have submitted an offer for a hugely exciting player who has been compared to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, according to a report from Brazil.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are about to experience a huge period of change at the club, with Jurgen Klopp now only having four matches remaining in charge as manager. It looks like Feyenoord boss Arne Slot could be the German's successor at Anfield, and he will no doubt be keen to bring in new players, working alongside CEO of Football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Numerous players have been linked with moves to Liverpool in recent weeks, including Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho, who has emerged as a strong option at the heart of the defence. The 22-year-old is a left-sided central defender, so could be viewed as Virgil van Dijk's long-term replacement.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is also seen as a potential transfer target for the Reds, being looked at as a possible partner for Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the park. The Brazilian is weighing up his Magpies future currently, with a host of big clubs eyeing him up, including PSG, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Liverpool are also believed to have sent scouts to watch Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in action, with the Swede's magnificent form this season playing a big role in Ruben Amorim's side lying on the cusp of Primeira Liga glory. He has scored 24 goals in 29 league appearances in 2023/24 to date, outlining his relentless nature in the final third.

Liverpool submit offer for Mbappe-like ace

According to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola [via Caught Offside], Liverpool have made an approach for Luis Guilherme, looking to snap up the Palmeiras ace at the end of the season.

The Reds are thought to have offered €20m (£17.1m) for the services of the 18-year-old, although his current club are wanting something in the region of €50m (£42.8m) instead.

Long-term planning is essential at Liverpool, ensuring the current squad doesn't age together, and Guilherme could represent an eye-catching addition to the squad. He has been linked with a move to Anfield in the past, with one report claiming the Reds were in pole position to sign him, and it looks as though they remain keen following this update.

There is also the small matter of the teenage attacker being called the "next Kylian Mbappe", with the French superstar arguably one the world's greatest players at the moment, now that the best days of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have passed.

To be likened to such a world-renowned talent highlights the potential that Guilherme possesses, and he already has 38 appearances to his name for Palmeiras. Granted, he has only scored once in that time, showing what a raw talent he is, but Slot could turn him into a formidable figure over time, with his ceiling extremely high.