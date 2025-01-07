Liverpool were reduced to mundanity against Manchester United at the weekend, but the important thing is that Arne Slot's side avoided defeat.

There's been a brittleness about the Redmen in recent years that has seen them endure some stumbling points, but Slot's steel-strong structure has placed Liverpool into the driving seat in the Premier League.

The Dutch coach is reaping the rewards of Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild, in a way, but he's yet to put his transfer stamp on this team and is gearing up to sign competition for Ryan Gravenberch in the anchoring role.

Liverpool interested in new midfielder

According to Spanish reports, Liverpool have launched an ambitious €50m (£43m) bid to sign Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, who is no longer part of Carlo Ancelotti's untouchables.

The 24-year-old is still one of the most talented number sixes in Europe and has attracted interest from more than just Liverpool. Manchester City, indeed, are looking to overtake their Premier League rivals in the race.

Given that Gravenberch has started every single top-flight and Champions League fixture this term, some able competition might go down a treat, with the France international carrying the potential to become Liverpool's finest defensive midfielder since Fabinho.

His stats certainly make for nice reading...

Why Tchouameni could be the best since Fabinho

Journalist Stefan Bienkowski has lauded Tchouameni for his "world-class" ability in midfield, and his ball-winning brilliance might just make him the perfect player to complete Slot's midfield, handing him Merseyside's next version of Fabinho.

Less mobile and athletic than Gravenberch, like a Fabinho shall we say, Tchouameni keeps things crisp and is an intelligent reader of the game, scanning the situations around him and acting even when enemy opportunities are in their nascent phase.

This is something that their former Brazilian excelled at, leading Klopp to hail him as "one of the best in the world" at number six, praising his defensive work but also his ball-playing skills.

There's also no reason why Tchouameni couldn't work in partnership with Gravenberch on the field. They occupy similar zones but provide different takes on the role, with Real Madrid's man more of a crunching ball winner, Gravenberch silky and stylish in his press-resistant approach.

Ryan Gravenberch vs Aurelien Tchouameni (2024/25) Match Stats* Gravenberch Tchouameni Matches (starts) 19 (19) 15 (15) Goals 0 0 Assists 1 0 Touches* 71.5 78.8 Pass completion 90% 93% Key passes* 0.8 0.3 Dribbles* 1.0 0.3 Ball recoveries* 5.1 4.5 Tackles + interceptions* 3.6 3.3 Total duels (won)* 5.3 (58%) 4.6 (64%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

As you can see, Gravenberch and Tchouameni do differ slightly, most notably through the former's unrelenting energy and drive toward the frontal areas of the pitch.

Fabinho's decline ran in line with Liverpool's under Klopp's management in 2022/23, leading FSG toward signing a host of new players including Gravenberch.

But the Brazilian's iron-willed quality in the engine room is still missed somewhat to this day. Think of him as a technically superior version of Wataru Endo, combative but cultured.

Liverpool should go full ham for the French midfielder this winter, with his skill set perhaps giving the Anfield side the added impetus to ward off title-chasing competition from the likes of Arsenal and secure a historic Premier League title under their new manager.