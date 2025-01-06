Liverpool have reportedly made a £41m bid for the services of a Champions League winner who has been called a "one-man army in midfield" in the past ahead of rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool eyeing midfield reinforcements

The Reds pushed hard to complete the signing of Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi during the summer transfer window, seeing him as a perfect deep-lying option to add to their midfield. The Spaniard ended up remaining at his current club, however, and no reinforcements arrived in that area of the pitch.

Thankfully for Liverpool, their current midfielders have excelled this season, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister particularly superb as a double pivot. Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have also shone, though, bringing different qualities to the No.10 role.

Despite this, Liverpool continue to be linked with additions in the middle of the park, with Zubimendi still reportedly being looked at, despite potential frustration at him turning them down last year.

VfB Stuttgart star Enzo Millot would be a long-term midfield option for the Reds, with the 22-year-old already becoming a key player for the Bundesliga side, bagging six goal contributions (four goals and two assists) in 12 starts in the league so far this season.

Liverpool make £41m offer for midfield ace

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool have tabled a £41m offer for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, as they look to beat Manchester City to his services.

An initial payment of £29m is mooted in the report, with the remainder of the fee being paid next season, as the Reds look to become even more dominant in the middle of the park.

Tchouameni was constantly linked with a move to Liverpool back in 2022, at a time when the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were ageing figures, but he opted to move from Monaco to Madrid instead.

With the 24-year-old has enjoyed a great period of success at the Santiago Bernabeu, including winning the Champions League last season, he hasn't always been a key starter under Carlo Ancelotti, and could therefore like the idea of a fresh challenge.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig lauded him during his time at Monaco, hailing him as "one-man army in midfield", summing up his dominant nature, while Paul Pogba has also heaped praise on him, saying: "It was a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality."

There is an argument to say that Liverpool don't need reinforcements, given the level of quality on show this season, but an expert in the No.6 position could still be ideal, giving Arne Slot a different type of player to the likes of Gravenberch and Mac Allister, who are perhaps a little more naturally attack-minded.

To pip City to Tchouameni's signature would be an added bonus, too, strengthening themselves while thwarting their rivals at the same time.