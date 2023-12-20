Barring recent frustration against Manchester United, Liverpool have been far closer to their best this season compared to the misery of the last campaign, which saw them finish outside of the Premier League's top four. The Reds rebuilt their midfield during the summer transfer window and have been reaping the rewards ever since when some may have believed their smart nature in the market had dwindled. As the January transfer window approaches, those at Anfield could once again prove that's anything but the case.

Reports suggest that Liverpool have made a concrete move to sign one particular gem who could provide Jurgen Klopp's side with a winter boost in pursuit of another title win under the German.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool's mentality has again been the standout under Klopp this season, even when performances haven't been there to match. The Reds have secured last-gasp victories over Newcastle United, Fulham and Crystal Palace in the current campaign, showcasing that never-say-die attitude that has become a constant feature ever since Klopp's arrival. Perhaps looking to ensure that the performances start to help avoid the need for such heroics, however, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a January move for another gem.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Paisley Gates, Liverpool have concretely moved to sign Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz. The 18-year-old has reportedly asked his agent to find him a new team amid a struggle for minutes in Italy and has attracted solid interest from those at Anfield.

If Liverpool do want to sign the Turkish forward, however, then they will have to meet Yildiz's price tag of £34m, according to Paolo Bargiggia, via Calcio Mercato. When the winter window swings open, it will certainly be one to keep an eye on, especially if Liverpool want to invest in their future attacking options.

"Brilliant" Yildiz is one for the future

As much as Liverpool's focus may well be on the here and now when it comes to picking up crucial silverware in the current campaign, securing deals for those who will have an impact in the future would do them no harm. And Yildiz is among those who could become a key man, wherever he ends up. The teenager is yet to make a start in Serie A for Juventus this season but has already made six appearances, albeit only featuring for a combined 38 minutes. With reports suggesting that frustration is kicking in too, Liverpool could make their move.

Yildiz has plenty of fans already, including Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who took to X to praise the Juventus forward for his work with the youth side.

If Yildiz did manage to secure a move to Liverpool, then he'd already have Bayern Munich, Juventus and the Reds on a glowing CV before he even reaches his 20s. A highly-rated player, Klopp could yet get the chance to work with a future star.