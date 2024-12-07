Liverpool have now made contact to sign another Bayern Munich star alongside soon-to-be free agent Leroy Sane, according to a fresh report.

Liverpool could be set for summer overhaul

Arne Slot has enjoyed an exceptional start to his time at Anfield, with Liverpool seven points clear atop the Premier League and unbeaten in the Champions League too.

The ex-Feyenoord man has achieved this with almost an identical squad to that which Jurgen Klopp left at the end of last season, with Federico Chiesa the club's only summer arrival and injury having restricted him to just three appearances for his new side to date.

2025, however, is likely to be a very different situation. There will certainly be an exit in goal, with Giorgi Mamardashvili already confirmed to be arriving at the end of the current campaign as Alisson's backup and likely eventual successor.

Meanwhile, there are rumours over Liverpool finding a replacement for left-back Andy Robertson, who is now 30 years old. A midfielder was on Slot's wishlist over the summer, with Martin Zubimendi the no.1 target, and they are set to revisit that position next summer despite the encouraging performances of Ryan Gravenberch.

Ryan Gravenberch in 2024-25 (Premier League) Appearances 14 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 4 Pass Accuracy 89.1% Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.94

Then there are the contract conundrums, with all of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of contract at the end of the season as things stand, and their futures still unclear amid interest from across Europe.

It means that wholesale changes could take place over the summer, and the Reds will want to ensure that they are getting value for money with any potential additions.

To that end, they have already been tipped to use free agents to their advantage once next summer to sign Sane from Bayern Munich. Reports have even claimed the Reds are now best placed to sign Sane and they are keen on another Bayern star after they made contact for another talent from the Bavarian side.

That comes as The Boot Room claim that the Reds are one of several sides who have made contact with the representatives of Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies ahead of his contract at the Allianz Arena expiring next summer.

As mentioned, Liverpool could be on the hunt for a left-back and have been linked with the likes of Milos Kerkez and Antonee Robinson in recent weeks. However, both would be costly to sign from Premier League rivals, while Davies could offer them a chance to save significant transfer fees, though his £180k a week wages would likely be more than those demanded by either defender.

As per the report, "both Liverpool and Man United have contacted the representatives of Alphonso Davies", and the pair both "view Davies’ contract debacle as an opportunity ‘too good’ to ignore."

Any interested party will have to act fast though, with reports suggesting that Bayern "have made significant progress regarding a contract extension" in recent days, though it is "not a done deal yet" and "more details need to be clarified".

Liverpool could yet try an opportunistic swoop for his services, but their window of opportunity may be closing imminently so they may well have to hurry up if they are serious about sealing a deal for the Canadian speedster.