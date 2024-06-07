Liverpool have reportedly made contact with a summer target who could cost over £100m this summer, as Michael Edwards weighs up what would be a statement signing in the coming months.

Liverpool transfer news

With a new era underway under Arne Slot and Edwards in a higher role than ever, it could be a busy summer for Liverpool. The Reds showed glimpses of what their new project is capable of last season, winning the Carabao Cup and finishing third in the Premier League after falling away in the title race late on. Now, it is up to Slot to pick up where Jurgen Klopp left off, perhaps using the transfer window to do just that.

The reports have already been flooding in with a number of names linked with an Anfield move this summer, whether that's Rodrygo, Leny Yoro or Johan Bakayoko. But it remains to be seen just how they will splash the cash in the transfer window, as Slot looks to shape the current squad away from Klopp's vision and into his own. With that said, it's clear that one player would help do exactly that.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Liverpool have made contact with Joao Neves over a potential move this summer, but are set to be priced out of a move for the midfielder by his £102m release clause at Benfica. Interested alongside Manchester United and Arsenal, Liverpool and their Premier League rivals would have been hoping to see room for negotiation appear, alas the Portuguese side are seemingly set to remain firm on Neves' release clause.

Under the same agency as Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, the Reds may have found a small advantage in personal negotiations with the young defensive midfielder, but any such talks will be on hold unless they trigger his hefty release clause.

"Excellent" Neves could replace Endo

As solid as Wataru Endo has been since arriving at Liverpool, in a welcome surprise for all those at Anfield, the Japan international is already 31 years old and the Reds need a long-term solution in the form of Neves. Whilst they currently remain unwilling to trigger his release clause, Liverpool shouldn't let such a talent fall into the hands of Premier League arrivals, especially when they arguably need a player of his calibre for years to come.

League stats 23/24 (FBref) Joao Neves Wataru Endo Progressive Carries 43 10 Progressive Passes 171 101 Tackles Won 53 28 Ball Recoveries 212 108

The 19-year-old enjoyed an excellent season at Benfica and is only likely to get even better from here, with his work on and off the ball exceeding that of Endo's.

What's more, Liverpool would be getting one over on rivals Manchester United if they pulled off a U-turn and triggered Neves' release clause, especially after he received the approval of Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes told SportTV via HITC: "I don’t know if United rumours are true. But I know he is ready for that big jump. He is an excellent player. He’s with the National team, that’s also why the big clubs are after him.”