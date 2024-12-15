Following a frustrating yet resilient draw against Fulham, Liverpool are reportedly in contact over a potential deal to sign an in-form La Liga winger who could replace Mohamed Salah in the summer.

Liverpool transfer news

Down to 10 for the majority of the game against Fulham following Andrew Robertson's misplaced touch and then misplaced challenge on former Liverpool man Harry Wilson, the Reds did well to climb from behind twice to earn a point against the impressive Cottagers. Most notably, it was Diogo Jota who made his return from injury to do what the likes of Darwin Nunez haven't been doing by clinically equalising deep into the second-half.

Whilst their title charge continues to rumble on in front of the Anfield crowd, however, concerns are still growing over the futures of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As things stand, all three are set to depart as free agents at the end of the season and whilst reports have been positive regarding Van Dijk and Salah in recent weeks, both stars are yet to put pen to paper on extensions. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is seemingly holding his cards close to his chest.

Losing any of the three stars would be a disaster for those at Anfield, but they're at least preparing for the worst. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Liverpool are in contact with intermediaries over a potential move to sign Barcelona star Raphinha. The Brazilian has been in the form of his career this season and has attracted the interest of the Reds alongside Arsenal and Manchester City.

At this point, Barcelona have reportedly dismissed any idea of selling their star even among their consistent financial difficulties, but whether Liverpool change their minds if Salah leaves in the summer remains to be seen.

"Amazing" Raphinha one of few who could replace Salah

One of the best Premier League players of all time, replacing Salah will be mission impossible for Liverpool whether it's this summer or in a couple of years. The Egyptian can do it all at what is a rare consistent rate. To find another player capable of leading the goalscoring charts and assist charts whilst avoiding injury issues seems merely a fantasy for Michael Edwards and Liverpool. But Raphinha, recently valued at £52m, certainly ticks a few boxes on that front.

The former Leeds United star is enjoying the season of his career, scoring 17 goals and assisting a further 10 in just 23 games in all competitions. Any notion that Barcelona should sign Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams to replace him is almost laughable these days. Instead, the ball is in Raphinha's court and if Liverpool come calling, it will be interesting to see whether he shoots for the stars.

Dubbed "amazing" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Raphinha's recent rise has been coming since his Elland Road days and the Premier League could yet get the chance to see his best form up close and in-person.