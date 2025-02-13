After a late James Tarkowski equaliser left them feeling bitter in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention towards a blockbuster summer deal.

Liverpool transfer news

It was far from pretty, it was full of cards, full of controversy and it was, therefore, a fitting farewell to the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. For a moment it looked as though Liverpool's Egyptian King was about to get a royal goodbye, only for Everton to spoil Mohamed Salah's evening.

Whilst they now find themselves seven points clear at the top of the Premier League nonetheless, the Reds may take a few days for that to be the conclusion they take after tensions boiled over at full-time - resulting in red cards for both Arne Slot and Curtis Jones.

Alas, once calm is restored, those at Anfield will remain seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with 14 games remaining to seal a first title for Slot at the first time of asking.

It's then that the Reds could turn towards potential reinforcements. According to SportBild, as relayed by Sport Witness, Liverpool have now made contact over a deal to sign Castello Lukeba alongside a number of Premier League sides.

The central defender reportedly has a release clause worth as much as €90m (£75m) at RB Leipzig, which means a deal will not come cheap. Should Liverpool lose Virgil van Dijk on a free at the end of the season when his contract expires, however, then they may have little choice but to pursue the Frenchman.

As things stand, Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to leave as free agents, having all so far failed to put pen to paper on fresh deals.

"Perfect" Lukeba could replace Van Dijk

Seven years ago, Liverpool splashed out as much as £75m to welcome what would prove to be the ultimate game-changer in Van Dijk. Now, as the Dutchman potentially departs, the Reds could splash the cash once again to welcome an impressive replacement.

Still just 21 years old, Lukeba could receive the chance to follow in the footsteps of both Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate by swapping Leipzig for Liverpool before attempting the impossible task of stepping up in Van Dijk's place.

Whilst replacing Van Dijk would be no easy task, Lukeba is among the candidates who have the potential to eventually do so.

Described as the "perfect" left-back and left centre-back hybrid by analyst Ben Mattinson, the RB Leipzig man looks set to have quite the decision to make when the summer transfer window arrives. Whether that results in a move to the Premier League and more specifically Anfield remains to be seen.

What is certain is that if Lukeba does depart, his hefty release clause should result in one of the most expensive deals of the summer.