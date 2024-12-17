Liverpool have now made contact over a potential move to sign a new attacker in 2025 as they look to bolster their ranks under Arne Slot and continue their epic start to life under the ex-Feyenoord man.

Liverpool have a Mo Salah problem

Currently leading the Premier League goalscoring charts and with the second most assists in the division behind only Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah is enjoying another phenomenal season at Anfield.

The Egyptian's form is the key to Liverpool's early season success, with the Reds two points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, and already qualified for the next stage of the Champions League thanks to six wins from six games, a feat that no one else can match.

Of their 31 Premier League goals, Salah has contributed to 22, meaning a mammoth 71% of his side's goals are either scored or assisted by the winger. Though an impressive figure, he will need more support from players across the Reds frontline across the remainder of the campaign should Slot bring silverware back to Anfield in his first season, with only Luis Diaz having managed more than three goals besides Salah in the Liverpool squad.

Liverpool's attackers in the Premier League 2024-25 Player Appearances Goals Assists % of goals involved in Mohamed Salah 15 13 9 71% Luis Diaz 15 5 2 23% Diogo Jota 8 3 2 16% Cody Gakpo 15 3 1 13% Darwin Núñez 12 2 2 13% Federico Chiesa 1 0 0 0

Even if Salah is to agree a new contract, something that is reportedly increasingly likely, the Reds will need to find a way to take some of the goalscoring and creating burden off him in the months to come, and could turn to the transfer market to do so.

Now, a fresh report from Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Liverpool have made contact with Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, possibly in a move as early as the January transfer window, as the Nigerian, previously of Everton, continues to impress in Serie A.

Lookman, who scored a hat-trick in the final to win the Europa League for La Dea last May, has managed eight goals and four assists in Serie A so far this season, as well as three goals and an assist in five Champions League outings, contributing to a goal or an assist roughly every 65 minutes as he helps spearhead Atalanta's title charge.

Despite this form, however, Atalanta are reportedly happy for Lookman to leave and have told him that should a suitable offer come in they will not stand in the way of his departure. The former Everton man, who made 48 appearances for the Toffees, has been on the radar of clubs around Europe since last summer, but is keen to return to England, the report adds, and to that end, the Reds are one of several Premier League sides who "have already contacted his entourage" about a potential move.

It is added that the club "will not discuss" any offers below €50m (£41m) which could prove an obstacle to any potential transfer, while Liverpool's current stable of forwards would likely need to be rebalanced to allow for Lookman's arrival.

The move may be one that waits until the summer then, but with Lookman's deal in Bergamo expiring in 2026, a departure seems likely in the near future, and Liverpool have thrown their hat into the ring for the ex-Everton man.