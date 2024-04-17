As Liverpool prepare to enter a summer of change at Anfield, reports have already begun to circle regarding potential reinforcements, with a replacement for Joel Matip among those.

Liverpool transfer news

Before anything, however, the Reds must find their replacement for Jurgen Klopp in what still seems an impossible task even if his farewell tour hasn't exactly gone to plan in recent weeks. As things stand, Ruben Amorim remains the most likely candidate after an incredibly successful spell at Sporting CP, which could end with a league and cup double this season. One of the most impressive young managers in Europe, the 39-year-old has shown more than enough potential to warrant an Anfield switch.

If it is to be Amorim, then Liverpool's transfer targets could become far clearer in the coming months, as Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes look to hand their new manager the players to fit his 3-4-3 system. The system uses a back three in what could be quite the transition from Klopp who always stuck with his back four. It would also require a new central defender, given that the Reds will have just four available when Matip leaves as a free agent this summer.

That's where Willian Pacho could come in. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have enquired about Pacho, who will be allowed to leave Eintracht Frankfurt if his price tag of between €50m (£43m) and €60m (£51m) is met this summer. The Reds face competition from Arsenal but will be hoping to lure the defender to Anfield. Plettenberg posted the news on X, saying:

Amorim's back three may well steal the headlines at Liverpool this summer, so signing a central defender would almost be a perfect way to kick off a new era at Anfield.

"Superb" Pacho can fill Matip void

Losing a player of Matip's experience will be more difficult than some think, despite the likes of Jarell Quansah stepping up in recent times to fill in for the former Schalke defender when injured. He is on course to leave at the right time, however, with his ACL injury this season just about summing up his injury luck during his time at Anfield. And that exit also comes at a time when the Reds seemingly have a perfect replacement lined up.

League stats per 90 23/24 (via FBref) Willian Pacho Joel Matip Progressive Passes 4.32 3.91 Tackles Won 1.18 0.69 Interceptions 1.46 1.03 Ball Recoveries 7.04 6.67 Progressive Carries 0.71 0.92

Previously described as "superb" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Pacho could now get the chance to step into the Premier League at just 22 years of age if Liverpool decide to turn their enquiry into an offer this summer.