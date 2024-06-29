Highlights Liverpool targets Kingsley Coman and Anthony Gordon for summer signings.

Liverpool have made contact with an "unbelievable" Premier League player over a summer move to Anfield, according to a fresh transfer update.

Slot eyeing new signings for Liverpool

The Reds have had a lowkey summer in the transfer market to date, with Arne Slot easing into his new surroundings after replacing Jurgen Klopp while Euro 2024 takes centre stage.

That's not to say that constant rumours aren't emerging regarding new signings, with France and Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman linked with a move to Anfield ahead of next season. The 28-year-old is seen as an ideal colleague for Darwin Nunez by bringing out the best in him with his trickery and end product out wide.

Liverpool are also believed to have made an enquiry about the availability of Real Madrid's prodigiously talented teenager Arda Guler, who is currently impressing for Turkey. However, the reigning European champions are reluctant to sell him permanently, so the best the Reds could hope for may be a loan move.

Centre-back reinforcements feel like a must for Slot ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, especially with Joel Matip moving on. Nottingham Forest star Murillo has emerged as a rumoured target for the Merseysiders. The 21-year-old started 32 matches in the Premier League last season and has even been likened to a "prime Roberto Carlos", such is his ability.

According to HITC, Liverpool have contacted Newcastle United over the potential signing of Anthony Gordon this summer, seeing him as a strong target to bring in.

In the report, the Reds are described as being "very keen" on the England international, with Slot wanting to "add to the club’s attacking pool", especially with the futures of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah somewhat uncertain.

Gordon's stock has risen significantly since he traded Everton for Newcastle last summer, with the winger standing out as one of the Magpies' star players during a tough campaign for them on the whole.

The 23-year-old ended the season with 11 goals and 10 assists in the league, with one of his strikes coming at home to Liverpool last August, prior to Nunez's late heroics earning Klopp's side a dramatic 2-1 win at St James' Park.

Gordon's impact in a Newcastle shirt has not been lost on many, including teammate Bruno Guimaraes, with the Brazilian saying of him back in March: "He has been amazing, he is so quick and when we get the ball to him we know he is going to do something special. No one at the club deserves to be in the England squad more than him. He has been unbelievable, always scoring and giving some assists."

Gordon v Diaz in 2023/24 Premier League Stat Gordon Diaz Appearances 35 37 Starts 34 32 Goals 11 8 Assists 10 5 Shots per game 2.3 2.5 Key passes per game 1.6 1.7 Dribbles per game 1.5 1.8

Still only 23, there is still so much more to come from Gordon, and it could be that he is an upgrade on Diaz, whose end product has come in for criticism at times. The Colombian remains an excellent option for Liverpool, but if he does suddenly depart, £60,000-a-week attacker Gordon could end up being the ideal replacement.