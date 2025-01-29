Liverpool have made an enquiry over signing an "outrageous" midfielder who's also wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report.

Reds could be set for quiet January

The Reds continue to set the pace at the top of the Premier League, sitting six points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand, which means there may be little reason to make too many changes to the squad in the January transfer window.

Having also had a quiet summer, Jamie Carragher has now suggested there could instead be a spending spree at the end of the season, saying: "There's no doubt, the fact that Liverpool haven't bought anyone this window, didn't really buy anyone in the summer, there must be a big pot of money there to buy whoever they want maybe next summer."

However, one position in which Arne Slot may look at strengthening before February 3rd is left-back, given Andy Robertson's drop-off in form this season, and the manager's top target is believed to be Ajax's Jorrel Hato.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a January deal for Lyon's Rayan Cherki was also a possibility, and there has now been a new update on Liverpool's pursuit of the attacking midfielder.

According to a report from Caught Offside, the Reds have made contact to enquire about Cherki's availability this month, but the potential deal may have to wait until the end of the season.

Manchester United have also made an enquiry, while Tottenham Hotspur are keen, with the player's agents now actively trying to find him a new club. Indeed, reporter Dean Jones claims the playmaker is being offered around to clubs like Spurs for just £20m due to Lyon's financial troubles.

As such, the Merseyside club may have to battle their Premier League rivals for the 21-year-old's signature at the end of the season, at which point they may have a lot of money to spend, if Carragher's prediction proves to be correct.

Cherki impressing in Ligue 1

The young midfielder has been very impressive for Lyon over the past year, as displayed by his performance across a number of key attacking metrics.

Statistic Average per 90 Assists 0.48 (98th percentile) Shot-creating actions 7.81 (99th percentile) Progressive passes 9.93 (99th percentile) Successful take-ons 4.34 (99th percentile)

The Frenchman has also received high praise from journalist Dean Jones this season, who tipped him to go on to achieve great things in the game, saying: "His skill level is outrageous. He feels like he could become one of the best players in the world.”

The possibility of signing a player with such ability for just £20m is too good to turn down, so a move for Cherki should definitely be revisited at the end of the season, and Liverpool should stand a very good chance of winning the race for his signature if they win the Premier League title.