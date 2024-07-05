As they prepare to get their summer business underway, Liverpool have reportedly made contact with one particular target who Virgil van Dijk and Arne Slot both know well.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are a difficult side to predict this summer with a new era and subsequent new vision underway. Handing Slot familiar faces could be the route that Michael Edwards chooses to go down, however, with reports already linking Liverpool to the likes of Mats Wieffer. And whilst the defensive midfielder is reportedly set to join Brighton & Hove Albion instead, Liverpool's interest may be a sign of things to come.

What's more, Slot, himself, has been doing some work of his own on potential incomings, having reportedly made personal contact with Jeremie Frimpong over a potential summer deal. The Bayer Leverkusen right-back and fellow Dutchman enjoyed an excellent campaign in which his side achieved invincible status in the Bundesliga to secure a historic title win. Now, Anfield could await this summer.

That said, Frimpong isn't the only right-back that the Reds have been eyeing up, as they potentially look to push Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield next season. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Liverpool have now made contact with Lutsharel Geertruida and his representatives over a move this summer. The Feyenoord right-back worked under Slot at the Dutch club all throughout his tenure and could now reunite with the new Reds manager at Anfield.

The defender isn't just a familiar name with Slot, however, having played alongside Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo for the Netherlands at Euro 2024 as well as in the past. A player who Liverpool's captain and new manager know well and someone who can play right-back, centre-back and central midfield, a deal to sign Geertruida certainly makes perfect sense on paper if those at Anfield are to get their business underway.

"Hero" Geertruida can unlock Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold finds himself at a positional crossroads. The Liverpool academy graduate has won every major honour that there is to win in club football as one of the best right-backs in the world, but there's always been an assumption that one day he could step into midfield.

And although some may have their doubts about his ability to play such a role after England's experiment ultimately failed, what Slot asks of his midfielders may suit Alexander-Arnold far more than what Gareth Southgate was after.

Alas, if Liverpool are to undergo an experiment of their own then signing Geertruida may be the key to allowing Alexander-Arnold to finally step into the Reds' midfield on a permanent basis next season.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Lutsharel Geertruida Trent Alexander-Arnold Goals 8 3 Assists 5 4 Key Passes 41 64 Ball Recoveries 182 176

Described as a "hero" by Jacek Kulig, the Feyenoord man showed plenty of signs that he could step into Alexander-Arnold's role last season, with his goal involvement particularly impressive. If Liverpool can sign the Dutchman to fill an attacking void down their right-hand side, whilst allowing their academy graduate to finally move into midfield, Slot could be off to the perfect start at Anfield.