As Liverpool seemingly work on the arrival of Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp, signing players who can slot into his 3-4-3 system this summer could be the key to any success. And that may see a Premier League defender arrive.

Liverpool transfer news

Talks between the Reds and Amorim are reportedly progressing well at a key stage in what is a positive ahead of Klopp's departure. The Sporting CP boss is still just 39 years old and has an incredibly promising future ahead.

It's no surprise since the links to Amorim that the Reds have been linked with players who have thrived in Portugal such as Alan Varela in a move that would bolster their midfield once again. But it could be a more familiar face who steps into the backline when the summer transfer window arrives.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Liverpool have registered their interest in centre-back Murillo, who Nottingham Forest could demand a "huge" fee for in the coming months in an attempt to comply with profit and sustainability rules. The Midlands club have already been punished once with a point deduction and will want to do everything in their power to avoid a second sanction.

Liverpool aren't the only club to have registered their interest in Murillo either, with Chelsea and Manchester United also doing the same, whilst Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on the defender. Those at Anfield may well be hoping to tempt Murillo with Champions League football over their struggling rivals, however.

"Fast" Murillo would suit Amorim's system

Although Forest may be battling relegation, Murillo has been one of the few bright sparks, especially under Nuno Espirito Santo. And now more than ever, he could be available for a departure as the Midlands club look to comply with profit and sustainability rules. At just 21 years old too, there could be plenty more to come from Murillo, who has enjoyed quite the season.

A defender with the ability to progress with the ball in such an absurd manner from the back is the exact type of player that Liverpool need to not only replace Joel Matip but also to possibly step into Amorim's back-three system alongside Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate next season.

Espirito Santo will likely be frustrated if Murillo does depart, however, having been full of praise when speaking about the defender back in March. Espirito Santo said via Nottingham Post: "It was a nice surprise. I didn't know him very well. But since we have started working together I've been impressed by his quality.

"There are a lot of details he can still improve on but he has performed really well and I think he has all the characteristics to become even better. He is fast, he is good on the ball, he is a good defender. He is doing really well."