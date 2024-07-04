Yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window, Liverpool have reportedly made contact with a free agent in an attempt to kickstart the Arne Slot era at Anfield.

Despite no official arrivals, the rumours have certainly been circling regarding potential signings on their way to Anfield this summer, from the likes of Anthony Gordon to Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. The former particularly stole the headlines recently as Liverpool eyed a move to help their boyhood fan realise a dream transfer this summer.

As things stand, however, Gordon remains a Newcastle player and with the profit and sustainability deadline passed, the Magpies should be in a far stronger position when it comes to negotiations for their star players. Nonetheless, his arrival would no doubt be an ideal way for Michael Edwards to truly announce his return to Merseyside.

The Liverpool chief may yet opt for a more subtle deal, however, in what could see the Reds land a summer bargain ahead of rival clubs in the coming months. According to CalcioMercato, Liverpool have made contact to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer following the midfielder's failed negotiations over a new contract with Juventus.

The Reds aren't alone in their interest though, with Manchester United also linked to the midfielder and the Frenchman reportedly dreaming of a move to Real Madrid. A player at the heart of France's Euro 2024 midfield and someone who has plenty of experience at the top these days, signing Rabiot on a free would represent wise business from whoever lands his signature this summer.

Liverpool will, of course, hope that his next destination is Anfield, despite his hefty reported wages of £146,000-a-week. With contact reportedly made, Rabiot is certainly one to keep an eye on when it comes to Slot's first arrivals this summer.

"Extraordinary" Rabiot can replace Endo

Although Wataru Endo surprised many with an excellent debut season at Liverpool, even he admitted that his side could do with another defensive midfielder now that he is 31 years old. The Japan international said via Anfield Watch: "I don’t care about those reports, but I also think it would be better to get a No. 6 midfielder. I think there is a possibility that they are viewing Mac Allister as a No. 6, but at the moment there aren’t many No. 6 players to begin with."

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Adrien Rabiot Wataru Endo Progressive Carries 72 10 Progressive Passes 120 101 Tackles Won 39 28 Ball Recoveries 150 108

The Frenchman's ability on the ball particularly stands out compared to Endo, perhaps highlighting his strength compared to the former Stuttgart man's weakness at the heart of midfield.

After another impressive season at Juventus, David Trezeguet was full of praise for Rabiot, saying via JuveFC: “We are talking about a problem for Juventus because in Italy he may have been targeted for criticism, but in France it’s completely different. He is world class, an extraordinary player. Now he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was.”