Change is approaching at Anfield, but it's not just Arne Slot who'll be a fresh face around Merseyside, with Liverpool reportedly seeking a replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher, who could depart in search of a regular starting place.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst it looked as though Ruben Amorim would be the next man in charge for a brief moment, Liverpool's attention has since turned to Slot, who has enjoyed success at Feyenoord. The deal now looks all but announced ahead of the start of a new era for the first time in nine years.

The start of a new era in the dugout is likely to bring with it some change on the pitch, too, as Slot looks to make his mark courtesy of Michael Edwards' transfer dealings. That could include a replacement for Kelleher, who has been linked with the likes of Celtic in a move that would hand him a deserved No 1 spot. Aware of that potential exit, the Reds have seemingly started planning ahead.

Related Slot must instantly bin 6/10 Liverpool star who will "struggle" post-Klopp This shrewd Klopp signing might not make the grade when Sot takes the reins at Anfield.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have sent scouts to watch James Trafford at Burnley ahead of a potential summer move. The England U21 shot-stopper could yet help his side avoid relegation in the Premier League to cap off what has been a season of moments on a personal note, albeit also one without consistency.

Still just 21 years old, Trafford still has plenty of time to discover his best form, and learning from a goalkeeper of Alisson Becker's calibre would certainly speed that process up. Helping the Burnley man into his prime would also see Liverpool get one over on Manchester City, who let Trafford go last summer.

"Outstanding" Trafford can replace Kelleher

Whilst his first season in the Premier League hasn't been without problems, Trafford could step into Kelleher's role to quickly assert himself as a promising young goalkeeper once again. England U21 boss Lee Carsley certainly backs the shot-stopper, having previously said via The Daily Mail:

"I think he's shown, in what he's done for us especially, that's he's an outstanding goalkeeper with real high-class potential. He has the mentality as well to go and fit into that group in terms of starting or being a support act. He's an all-round very exciting player. He's playing in the Premier League at such a young age and shown he has all the attributes."

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) James Trafford Caoimhin Kelleher Save Percentage 65.7% 71.1% Saves Per 90 3.79 2.80 Pass Completion Rate 65.5% 81.2%

There's potential in Trafford, that's clear, and at a possession-based side like Liverpool, he would have far more opportunity to improve his passing numbers as well as still showcasing his shot-stopping ability.