Whilst the end of Jurgen Klopp's incredible nine-year tenure is approaching faster with every week, Liverpool have started turning their attention to the new era that awaits them and using the transfer market to hand reported new boss Arne Slot the perfect start at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

Slot's appointment is one of football's most open secrets currently, with the Feyenoord manager even admitting himself that his arrival is all but confirmed in Merseyside.

Tasked with succeeding one of the best Premier League managers of all time and certainly the best Premier League manager in Liverpool's history, the pressure will be on for Slot. But Michael Edwards' return above him should help ensure a smooth transition. The former sporting director, who is now the chief executive of football at Liverpool, has already shifted his focus towards reinforcements.

According to reports, the Reds are interested in the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande in three deals that would kick the Slot era off with a bang. What's more, Edwards could also land an upgrade on Darwin Nunez this summer.

According to L'Equipe, Liverpool have made contact to sign Mohamed Amoura from Royale Saint-Gilloise in the coming months, but face competition from Brighton & Hove Albion, who are seen as the priority due to owner Tony Bloom's stake in the Belgian club.

That said, Liverpool's contact has been most recent, which could see them leapfrog the Seagulls in pursuit of the forward who is reportedly valued at just €20m (£17m) currently. In what could turn out to be a bargain deal, Liverpool will be hoping that their stature as a club and place in the Champions League eventually sees them jump ahead of Brighton in the race to sign Amoura.

"Crazy" Amoura can challenge Nunez

Amoura's arrival would certainly give Nunez something to think about, there's no doubt about that. The Uruguay forward has enjoyed an improved second campaign at Anfield but still hasn't been without his struggles, particularly in the last couple of months. And as question marks remain over his ability to lead Liverpool to the top of English and European football, Amoura could emerge to challenge for his place.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Mohamed Amoura Darwin Nunez Goals 18 11 Assists 3 8 Expected Goals 10.7 16.2 Key Passes 17 33

What should be most alarming from Nunez's perspective is his expected goals compared to the number of goals that he has actually managed. The chances that he's had have amounted to an expected tally of just over 16, but his finishing has only turned those chances into 11 goals.

Amoura, meanwhile, has been clinical. The Algerian has outperformed his expected goals rate by an incredibly impressive eight goals. It's no wonder that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig has described his first season in Belgium as "crazy", given those numbers.