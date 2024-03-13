After announcing the appointment of Michael Edwards this week, FSG and Liverpool have already turned their attention towards summer arrivals, as the returning CEO of Football looks to pick up where he left off at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

FSG won their ongoing battle to land Edwards after back-and-forth negotiations with the 44-year-old, who seemed to reject a return in the initial stages. Having been handed the keys to Liverpool 2.0, however, the mastermind behind Jurgen Klopp's Champions League winning squad has made his return to the Merseyside club.

Edwards' first move will be to hire a new sporting director, which looks increasingly likely to be Richard Hughes, with the Bournemouth man set to depart the Cherries at the end of the season. Then, the duo must turn towards finding Klopp's successor, whether that be Xabi Alonso or another option.

All reports are pointing towards Alonso, with contact supposedly made and an offer presented to the Bayer Leverkusen manager. But in amongst all of the off-field decisions coming up in the next few months at Anfield, speculation has already started regarding reinforcements on the pitch.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport via TeamTalk, Liverpool have made contact with Atalanta over Teun Koopmeiners, who would reportedly cost €60m (£51m) this summer. After completing a midfield overhaul last summer, it now looks as though the Reds want to add the cherry on top in the form of the Atalanta star.

What would make the deal even more sweeter is the fact that Manchester United are also reportedly interested, meaning that Liverpool could get one over on their rivals. With Edwards at the held, those at Anfield could strike better than ever in the transfer market.

Alonso can use "elite" Koopmeiners' versatility

We've seen throughout Liverpool's recent torrid run of injuries just how important versatility can be in the middle of a Premier League title race, with Joe Gomez stepping up for Klopp's side in a variety of positions. Now, the Reds are reportedly set to turn to Koopmeiners' versatility in an attempt to land a player who can not only play as a defensive midfielder or attacking midfielder, but also as a centre-back in what would be a major boost for whoever enters the dugout next.

If it is to be Alonso who enters the Anfield hot seat, then Koopmeiners may well see himself placed in an attacking midfield role to accommodate the Spaniard's 3-4-2-1 system, which has enjoyed such great success at Leverkusen.