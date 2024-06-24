Liverpool have made a fresh proposal for a highly-rated player hailed for being a "quick learner", according to an exciting new Reds transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Arne Slot era at Anfield is slowly kicking into gear, with the Dutchman now officially in charge and looking to fill the enormous void left by the departed Jurgen Klopp. While Liverpool are yet to make any new signings this summer, with Euro 2024 getting in the way at the moment, they have still been linked with plenty of potential additions.

Jamal Musiala is currently shining for Germany at the Euros, outlining his reputation as one of Europe's most prodigiously gifted young players, and the Reds are reportedly eyeing an audacious swoop for him. They would have to break their transfer record, however, with Bayern Munich likely to want around £100m for his signature.

Speaking of enormous talents with big futures in the game, Lille central defender Leny Yoro has been backed to seal a switch to Anfield in the near future, amid a battle for his services.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is another superb attacking talent whose name has emerged on the list of mooted additions for Liverpool, being seen as a player who could get the best out of Trent Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role.

Liverpool send fresh proposal to "quick learner"

According to AS [via Empire of the Kop], Liverpool have sent a new "proposal" for Lille star Yoro, as they look to secure the services of the highly-rated centre-back in the summer window. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on striking a deal for the 18-year-old, who is arguably one of world football's most exciting players in his position.

A £42m bid from the Reds has already been rejected last week, and Lille want £59m for one of their most important individuals, though it is not clear how far off that number the new bid sits.

This is a hugely encouraging claim from abroad, with Yoro such a special talent who has all the tools to become a true great at the heart of Liverpool's defence over time. Finding a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk has to be seen as important in the near future, ensuring the legendary Dutchman's eventual exit is as bearable as possible, and the Frenchman could be an ideal successor, being hailed by former coach Jean-Michel Vandamme.

"He's had an accelerated learning curve because he only spent two years at the youth academy. Leny is a quick learner. He wants to excel and has a real interest in analysing different situations and understanding them, while putting himself under controlled pressure."

This outlines what a massive talent Yoro is, as does the fact that he started 30 out of a possible 38 Ligue 1 games last season, already being trusted as one of the first names on Lille's team sheet despite still being a teenager.

Leny Yoro's 2023/24 Ligue 1 stats Total Appearances 32 Starts 30 Goals 2 Assists 0 Pass completion rate 92.2% Clearances per game 3.0 Aerial duel wins per game 1.4 Tackles per game 1.1

Liverpool must do all they can to bring him in, beating other huge clubs in the process, with few defenders possessing such a high ceiling moving forward. It would be an enormous coup for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, heralding an exciting early signing under Slot.