Liverpool look set for a busy end to the summer transfer window, as they have made an approach to sign a £42 million player to potentially replace Joe Gomez, according to a new report.

The Merseysiders have had to be very patient this summer, as their activity didn’t begin until the latter end of this transfer window. The club have added Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to their ranks, albeit for next season, and they appear to be closing in on the signing of Federico Chiesa as well.

Related Liverpool enquire over another cheap but "unbelievable" player after Chiesa Liverpool have their eye on another arrival after the Federico Chiesa transfer.

Joe Gomez could still leave Liverpool

While Liverpool’s focus may be on adding to their squad before the deadline on Friday, there is still the possibility of a few exits out of Anfield.

One player who has been linked with an exit this summer and in recent weeks is defender Joe Gomez, who is still contracted to the club until the summer of 2027. Gomez has been with Liverpool since 2015, when he joined the club as a young player from Charlton Athletic, and since he joined, he has gone on to win the Premier League, Champions League and been part of England squads.

However, his time at Anfield now may be coming to an end, as in recent days the experienced defender has been linked with a few clubs. It was claimed earlier this week that Crystal Palace were in pole position to sign Gomez should the South London side lose Marc Guehi to Newcastle United.

Palace are the latest side to show interest and, at the time, were considered to be leading the race to sign the player, who is expected to leave Liverpool, given that he has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

It has also been reported this week that rivals Aston Villa are “really looking” at signing Gomez before the transfer window shuts. Villa are said to be in the market for a defender, and given that the 27-year-old is very versatile, he could suit what Unai Emery is looking for. The one sticking point may be that Gomez is said to be valued at around the £30 million mark, given he has still got plenty to run on his contract.

Joe Gomez's Liverpool stats Apps 224 Goals 0 Assists 9 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Liverpool make approach to sign £42m Gomez replacement

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have made an enquiry to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig over the signing of defender Mohamed Simakan, who like Gomez is a centre-back by trade who can fill in across the back four.

The Reds face competition from Newcastle United, FC Barcelona and from Saudi Arabia, but Leipzig are said to be open to a deal being done as long as they receive a suitable offer, with his contract valid until the summer of 2027. According to Ed Aarons, Leipzig want around €50 million for the defender, which is roughly £42 million.

Simakan has been a great success with the Bundesliga side, and that isn’t much of a surprise, given that he was receiving serious praise from then manager Jesse Marsch early on in his career there. The American described the 24 year-old defender as someone who is “aggressive” but also “very smart" and a quick learner, which bodes well for any team that does want to buy him.