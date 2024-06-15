Liverpool have contacted a Premier League rival over bringing a new defender to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are preparing for life under Arne Slot, with a host of players continuing to be linked with new signings before the 2024/25 season gets underway.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold's position having the potential to change with Slot in charge - he is reportedly going to be used as a midfielder for England during Euro 2024 - it could be that Liverpool look to sign a new right-back to provide competition for Conor Bradley.

Bayer Leverkusen hero Jeremie Frimpong has been backed to seal a move to Anfield in the summer, having excelled as a right wing-back in 2023/24, winning two trophies along the way.

Lutsharel Geertruida is another player in that position who could be an option, having shone under Slot at Feyenoord, while further up the pitch, Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is seen as an alternative option to Reds-linked Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Now, another player is also emerging as a target for Liverpool, with Klopp wanting to snap him up during his time in charge at Anfield, even holding talks with him last summer.

According to a fresh update from HITC, Liverpool have made contact with Chelsea over defender Levi Colwill: "Liverpool have again spoken to Chelsea to enquire about the availability of one of their key players this summer.

"A new defensive addition as well as an attacker looks to be Liverpool’s priorities in the summer transfer window under new manager Arne Slot."

Colwill arguably didn't progress quite as much as some predicted this time last year, at which point many thought he would be a strong contender to start at the Euros. That's not to say that the 21-year-old didn't enjoy a solid campaign, though, making 23 appearances in the Premier League and averaging 2.1 tackles and 1.9 aerial duel wins per game in the process.

Still only 21, the English defender has been seen as a huge young talent for some time now, with Lewis O'Brien hailing him during their time together at Huddersfield Town back in 2022: "When people like that come in, he’s a young player and you question is he going to perform? But he has stepped into the Championship unbelievably well – I’m sure he’s got a fantastic career ahead of him at the highest level."

Colwill could be viewed as a massive part of Liverpool's defence for many years to come, potentially even being viewed as Virgil van Dijk's long-term replacement, which will admittedly be an enormous void to fill.

As a bonus, he can also play at left-back, as was the case at Chelsea at times this season, and while he will likely cost a lot of money, he could be worth every penny over time.