Liverpool are believed to have made fresh contact as they seek to steal a European champion from a European heavyweight this summer, according to a new transfer claim.

Liverpool transfer news

It has been a strangely subdued summer at Anfield, with supporters growing increasingly frustrated about the lack of incoming transfer activity. Not a single new face has arrived since the end of last season, with the Reds' failure to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi among the disappointments.

Liverpool could do with an elite-level No 6 operating in front of the defence, and Atalanta ace Ederson has been linked with a move to Merseyside, being seen as an alternative option to Zubimendi. The Brazilian played a key role in his side clinching Europa League glory last season, making 11 starts in the competition.

Elsewhere, an extremely exciting transfer claim has suggested that the Reds are contemplating making a late summer move for Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a bid to boost their attacking options with an eye-catching signing.

Another centre-back wouldn't go amiss for Liverpool before the window closes next week - especially with Sepp van den Berg moving on - and RB Leipzig ace Mohamed Simakan has emerged as a rumoured target for Arne Slot.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, who has written for TEAMtalk, Liverpool "have asked for new information" about Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, having tracked him throughout the summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add the Dutchman "has already agreed personal terms" with Juventus, but that Liverpool have not given up on hijacking the move as the deadline nears.

The Koopmeiners rumours aren't going away for Liverpool, and while he isn't necessarily the No 6 they may be craving this summer, he could be a brilliant signing given the influence and technical ability that he has in his armoury.

The 26-year-old got 12 goals and 5 assists in Serie A last season, not to mention a couple of assists en route to Europa League glory, and Netherlands legend Ruud Krol has lauded his ability, saying: "Koopmeiners can play in all positions in the middle of the pitch: both as a playmaker and as a midfielder. He is a complete footballer who would be useful for all coaches."

If Liverpool have a limited budget, which their inactivity to this point may point towards, they would still be wise to look at signing a defensive midfielder rather than a box-to-box player such as the £31,000-a-week Koopmeiners, with Slot already possessing plenty of depth there, including Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones.

Leaving Wataru Endo as the only natural option in the deep-lying role would feel like negligence by the club; Mac Allister and Gravenberch are doing well in a double pivot, but could be shown up defensively against the top sides, so they should perhaps focus on an Ederson-esque player if they intend to sign a new midfielder.