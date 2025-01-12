Liverpool have reportedly made a bid to sign a £20m target in January who manager Arne Slot knows well.

Liverpool transfer rumours

The Reds got back to winning ways on Saturday, easing past Accrington Stanley at Anfield in the FA Cup. Goals from Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa were enough for Slot’s side to book their spot in the fourth round.

Talking before the game, Slot addressed the Liverpool transfer rumours, hinting that they are just speculation. “What I make of that is it is January. I think I said it after the West Ham game that don’t disappoint me, please come up with all these clubs and all these players that are in the interest from us or the ones that don’t play a lot for us are going to go somewhere else!

“Yeah, that’s what’s happening now. Nine out of 10 times, 99 times out of 100 times in the end of the window, it’s been clear that almost all of these stories weren’t true. So, what can I comment about it? That the rumours keep going for it, but no comments from my side.”

There have been plenty of rumours regarding potential incomings, though, such as Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. PSG are also seriously interested in the Georgia international, and there has been talk about Liverpool including Chiesa in a possible deal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have also held talks with the agent of El Hadji Malick Diouf, with the left-back valued at €25m (£21m) by Slavia Prague.

Another defender who has been linked with a move to Merseyside in recent months is Sam Beukema. Reports suggested that Slot was a big fan of the Bologna defender, who was valued at £20m, and a new development has now emerged.

Liverpool make offer for 26 y/o defender

According to Bologna sports site 1000 Cuori Rossoblu in the last 48 hours, Liverpool have made an offer to sign Beukema in January.

They claim that Slot knows the Dutch defender well during their time at AZ Alkmaar, however, Bologna have turned down Liverpool’s proposal to sign Beukema this month.

The 26-year-old has already played at Anfield this season in the Champions League, with the Serie A side losing 2-0 to Slot’s side back in October. Beukema revealed that Slot spoke to him after that meeting, saying he praised him and Bologna.

“In my opinion, he’s one of the best coaches in the Netherlands and Europe. After our Champions League game against Liverpool, he praised me and the team, saying, ‘It’s incredible that we’re competing at this level’.”

It looks as if a move for the centre-back could be one to keep an eye on in the future, but any transfer this month appears unlikely following Bologna’s response to Liverpool’s offer.