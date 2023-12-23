Liverpool have made a significant decision over signing a "quick" trophy-winning ace in the January transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Andre linked with Liverpool move

The Reds completely rebuilt their midfield back in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp identifying it as the area of the pitch that needed the most changes made to it.

Out went the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner, among others, while Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all moved to Anfield.

While it has made a clear difference this season, with Liverpool finding themselves in the thick of a Premier League title battle with Manchester City and Arsenal, they have also constantly been linked with a move for Fluminense midfielder Andre.

The 22-year-old recently tasted Copa Libertadores glory with the Brazilian Serie A outfit - they also lost to City in the Club World Cup final - and he is seen as someone who could win plenty of caps for Brazil, making four appearances to date for his country.

Liverpool make big Andre decision

According to a new report from Football Insider, however, Liverpool have pulled out of a move for Andre, with Fulham now in pole position to sign him instead.

"Liverpool are set to end their interest in Fluminense midfielder Andre as he closes in on a move to Fulham.

"The Merseysiders, alongside Arsenal and Tottenham, held a strong interest in the 22-year-old Copa Libertadores winner. The Reds wanted to make the defensive midfielder part of their midfield rebuild – which saw the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch arrive at Anfield. But Fulham have now stolen a march on their Premier League rivals and look the firm favourites to land Andre when the January transfer window opens."

Liverpool's interest in Andre does appear to have been wavering a little in recent weeks, and it is disappointing to hear that they seemingly won't be pursuing a move for him. The young Brazilian looks like a top-quality player for many years to come, and he has been lauded by South America football expert Tim Vickery, who has said of him:

"So, he’s quick. He’s quick around the field, he’s quick running back. They also pass out from the back in an almost suicidal manner, which means he’s continually having to receive the ball close to his own goal under pressure. So these are really honed skills that are useful for a Jurgen Klopp side. That high defensive line, that space there to cover."

Andre's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 31 Tackles per game 1.8 Dribbles per game 1.2 Pass completion rate 94.8% Yellow cards 11

Andre was also hailed as a "leader" of the team amid the Brazilian outfit's triumph in the Copa Libertadores by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Liverpool signed a new midfielder in January, with Klopp potentially content with the options he has judging by their start to the campaign, even though the lack of an elite defensive midfielder could potentially prove to be an issue as the season goes on.

Mac Allister has grown into the role, but still looks naturally happier as a No 8, while Endo is another who has improved, but is perhaps considered more of a squad player.