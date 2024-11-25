Liverpool have reportedly decided to change their stance regarding an "outstanding" player viewed as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement.

Targets eyed as Salah's Liverpool future in doubt

On Sunday, Salah was once again the Reds' hero, scoring twice in their 3-2 win away to Southampton to take Arne Slot's side eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

It was the latest sign of the 32-year-old's enduring importance to Liverpool, but he is yet to sign a new deal and has admitted that the club haven't yet offered him a contract extension, saying: "We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands."

Related 5 potential replacements for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, but who could be in line to succeed him at Anfield?

There is clearly concern about Salah departing at the end of this season, and numerous players have emerged as possible replacements for him, including Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush. The Egyptian has had a superb start to the season, scoring 11 goals in as many Bundesliga appearances, as well as registering seven assists. However, he is far from the only wide attacking target.

Liverpool make U-turn on "outstanding" ace

According to a new report from GiveMeSport, Liverpool's interest in Marmoush has now cooled, with the Reds seemingly making a U-turn regarding their interest in him.

The update states that "sources do not seem convinced" that the 25-year-old is the "top candidate" to replace Salah, with four other names also mentioned.

Bryan Mbeumo has been linked with a move to Liverpool following an impressive campaign for Brentford, as well as Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki. Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane are also thought to be on the Reds' shortlist.

This does come as a surprise considering Marmoush has looked like a frontrunner to come in and bolster the attacking options at Slot's disposal in recent months.

The Frankfurt ace's end product this season has been sensational, with manager Dino Toppmoller under no illusions as to how important he is for his side, saying:

"He's very difficult to defend due to his pace and how fast he can run deep. He can also sneak in from close range, exhibit a great touch and play some great balls. He's in outstanding form at the moment, and he's feeling comfortable. That's the key to his success these days. He feels comfortable with this club and the group, and is thus a key component for us."

If Liverpool and Michael Edwards feel there are stronger alternatives out there, they need to be trusted, with Mbeumo a player already proving himself in the Premier League.

Related Move over Salah: 8/10 Liverpool star just dropped his best game under Slot Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points after defeating Southampton 3-2.

More important than anything is Salah staying put, though, with the Egyptian King now surely one of greatest players in the history of the club, and looking as good as ever.