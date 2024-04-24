Highlights Liverpool's search for a new manager has led them to a new target, with talks described as "very positive."

Ruben Amorim has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield, but the Sporting CP boss now looks to be further down the list.

Arne Slot's tactical intelligence and system to win possession in the final third make him a suitable candidate for Liverpool's style of play.

Ahead of a new era without Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's search to complete the almost impossible task of replacing an Anfield legend has already taken them down a number of routes without achieving their goal. Now, however, reports suggest that they've taken positive steps towards finding their man.

Liverpool's next manager

Before anyone, it looked as though it would be Xabi Alonso who would step into the Anfield dugout. But he quickly reaffirmed his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season in a frustrating blow. Then, Ruben Amorim emerged. The Sporting CP boss seemed top of the list when it came to Michael Edwards' candidates, until news emerged that he is not the preferred manager at this time, instead sparking talks with West Ham United.

So, the questions naturually arrived as to just who the Reds would turn to next. Questions that have since been answered. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made contact with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and talks have been "very positive" with the Dutchman. Fresh contact is reportedly set to follow soon, which could lead to a compensation fee to sign the manager from Feyenoord.

Related Jota replaced by “unstoppable” gem in predicted Liverpool lineup v Everton The Reds must win at Goodison Park to keep their title dreams aflame.

Slot, like Amorim, is still a relatively young manager at 45-years-old, and has taken a similar journey of becoming a title winner in his home country whilst playing the type of attacking football that Anfield has become accustomed to under Klopp.

Of course, as we've seen so far, there's likely to be a few twists and turns yet, but Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy has since shared that sources in Slot's homeland firmly believe he is keen to join.

"Intelligent" Slot suits Liverpool more than Amorim

Whilst some may begin to question Liverpool's reported turn from Amorim towards Slot, it is the latter who suits the current side more. Slot's preferred 4-3-3 system uses the formation that Klopp has enjoyed incredible success with at Anfield, whilst the 4-2-3-1 he has adapted to this season isn't far from the one that Klopp has implemented earlier in his Liverpool career. What's most positive, however, is how Slot's sides win the ball back in the final third.

It's no wonder Slot has earned the praise of Michael van Basten in the Netherlands, with the AC Milan and Ajax legend telling Zigo Sport's Rondo via The Metro: "I’ve spoken to him a few times and I think what he does and what he sees is very strong. He gets along very well with the group of players, is tactically well-versed, can explain things well and is calm and intelligent. I think he can go to any club, even at the very difficult clubs, because he is so intelligent."