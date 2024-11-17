Looking to land a player dubbed the next Xabi Alonso, Liverpool officials are now reportedly making regular checks to hijack Real Madrid's pursuit and get one over on their European rivals off the pitch.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool's season couldn't have gone much better than it has done so far. Although Arne Slot is often quick to remind reporters of his side's one defeat against Nottingham Forest, even he will be satisfied with a place at the top of the Premier League and Champions League. His players have continued their form in the international break too, with Curtis Jones scoring an audacious debut goal for England in a standout performance against Greece.

In arguably their strongest position to win the Premier League since their victory in the 2019/20 season, the Reds could be in a perfect position to welcome further reinforcements in both the January transfer window and next summer to take Slot's side up yet another level.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Liverpool officials are now making regular checks on Javi Guerra and are looking to hijack Real Madrid's move to sign the Valencia midfielder in 2025. The Spanish giants have been linked with the 21-year-old in the last year but could now lose out courtesy of the Reds.

A player likened to Alonso and tipped to succeed his role for Spain in the future, Guerra will seemingly get the chance to pick between two of the Spaniard's former clubs in an attempt to take a similar path to the midfield legend.

It would represent quite the statement of intent if Liverpool sealed glory in the current campaign and then beat Real Madrid in pursuit of a midfield reinforcement next summer.

"Intelligent" Guerra can follow Alonso path

One of the best midfielders of his generation, Alonso first swapped La Liga for the chance to join Liverpool in 2004 in what was truly the beginning of an incredible rise full of moments to savour. Now, Guerra can take a similar path. Like Alonso swapped Real Sociedad for Merseyside, the young midfielder can swap Valencia for a chance to reach Anfield stardom.

Still just 21 years old, the Valencia star has quite the decision to make, that's for sure. Of course, not many would be shocked by such a big move for Guerra, who was described as "intelligent" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig earlier this year.

After Liverpool missed out on Martin Zubimendi last summer, Guerra could take the opportunity that the Sociedad star decided to reject next summer by completing Slot's midfield once and for all. Amid such high interest, the Spaniard will be one to watch when 2025 arrives and Liverpool set their sights on reinforcements.