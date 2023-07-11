A new possible transfer target has emerged for German head coach Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool during the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to Foot Mercato, the Reds are one of the teams named as a potential suitor for Zenit attacker Malcom ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the Premier League side 'appreciates his profile' and that the Brazilian forward is expected to move on from the Russian club over the coming months.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain were interested in signing the 26-year-old dynamo during the January transfer window and the player is said to be hoping that they come back in for his services this time around.

Liverpool have made two additions to their squad so far this summer as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have arrived to bolster their options in midfield, with this latest rumour suggesting that the attack could also be strengthened.

What happened to Malcom at Barcelona?

The Zenit winger joined Barcelona for an initial fee of €41m (£35m) in 2018 and only made six LaLiga starts, in which he plundered one goal to go along with two assists, as the exciting attacker failed to nail down a regular starting berth.

His disappointing debut campaign with the Spanish giants led to him joining his current club in the summer of 2019, where the two-cap Brazil international has been able to thrive on the pitch.

Malcom's incredible form for Zenit last season suggests that the potential is there for him, as a left-footed right winger, to be a dream alternative to Mohamed Salah for Klopp at Anfield.

There is no doubt that the Egypt international is the manager's star attacker as the former Chelsea man registered 19 goals and 12 assists in 37 Premier League starts, with no other Liverpool player able to match his tally in either statistic.

The 31-year-old superstar also topped the charts for league goals (23) and assists (13) for the Reds during the 2021/22 campaign, which highlights his importance to the side as their main attacking threat.

Malcom, whose season was described as "sensational" by journalist Graeme Bailey, showcased his quality with a staggering 23 goals and seven assists in 27 Premier Liga appearances last term.

The 26-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.95, which would have placed him top of the Liverpool squad, and created 2.3 chances per match for his teammates - a tally on Trent Alexander-Arnold (2.8) bettered for Klopp's men, which indicates that the former Bordeaux gem could be a terrific rotational player for the English giants.

Therefore, the £108k-per-week phenomenon has been a prolific scorer and creator for the Russian outfit, whilst also being able to deliver consistently exceptional performances from the right wing.

Given his struggles with Barcelona, it is hard to judge whether or not Malcom is capable of replicating his exceptional displays in a major European league. Although, the goalscoring whiz is five years older than he was at the time of the move to Spain, which could mean that the maturity is there for him to handle another big transfer this time around.

His outstanding contributions for Zenit in recent seasons suggest that the potential is there for him to be a delightful alternative option to Salah, for Klopp to use in cup competitions or as a rotation option in the Premier League, as a left-footed right winger who can score and create chances on a regular basis.

This is why Liverpool must take a calculated gamble on the former Barcelona prospect this summer with the hope that his performances translate to success in England.