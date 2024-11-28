There have been some outstanding clashes between Liverpool and Manchester City down the years in the Premier League and Champions League, but what are the best?

Arguably the greatest rivalry in English football over the past decade or so, the Reds and the Citizens have locked horns in several title races, as well as meeting in big European and FA Cup games.

In Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, Liverpool and City had two of the world's best managers for years, and the standard of football in clashes between the pair has been unmatched in English football history.

On Sunday, Arne Slot's side welcome the reigning champions to Anfield for another huge league meeting, with the result potentially pivotal come next May.

Here are our choices for the seven greatest Liverpool and City meetings - forgive us if you think recency bias has played a part, but there have been some classics in the last few years.

7 Liverpool 3-0 Man City, April 2018

Klopp's Reds stun Pep's City in Europe

When City and Liverpool were pitted against one another in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2017/18, it was a tie that made the rest of Europe sit up and take notice.

Guardiola's side were cruising in the league, but the Reds had shown that they could hurt them earlier in the campaign, and they stunned their opponents here.

In one of the greatest first-half performances seen at Anfield, Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from close range, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted from distance and Sadio Mane headed home, all in front of a delirious Kop.

City looked for a vital away goal in the second half, but Liverpool produced a resolute defensive performance, securing a victory of major intent.

6 Man City 1-2 Liverpool, April 2018

Liverpool progress in nervy Champions League thriller

In that first leg, Klopp's men produced a stunning performance, but they knew they still had a lot of work to do in the return fixture.

When Gabriel Jesus fired City in front in the second minute, the Etihad erupted, and Liverpool found themselves on the back foot for the entire first half following a blistering display from the hosts.

The Reds managed to keep the score at 1-0, and as the hosts desperately searched for more goals in the second half, Salah sent the travelling fans wild with a dinked finish on the counter-attack.

Roberto Firmino then put the icing on the cake to seal a memorable 5-1 aggregate triumph.

5 Liverpool 3-2 Man City, April 2014

Coutinho scores memorable winner in pulsating title clash

The oldest game in this list has arguably become a forgotten classic due to there being so many special meetings in the years since.

City's visit to Liverpool in April 2014 was one of the Reds' biggest games in their Premier League history as they lay on the cusp of title glory. A victory would be huge - and Brendan Rodgers' side duly delivered.

When Raheem Sterling (then still a Red) and Martin Skrtel scored first-half goals, Anfield was rocking and truly believing the title was finally heading their way again, but a David Silva strike and a Glen Johnson own goal stunned the home crowd.

There was still time for another twist, with Philippe Coutinho firing home his most important Liverpool goal, and while Jordan Henderson was sent off late on, Liverpool clung to their slender lead.

It was City who would have the last laugh, though, as they won their second Premier League title on the final day of the season.

4 Man City 2-2 Liverpool, April 2022

Nothing separates rivals in relentless Premier League clash

City hosted Liverpool in a massive Premier League encounter in April 2022, taking a one-point lead at the top of the table into the match.

Both knew the importance of victory at the Etihad and how damaging defeat would be, and in the end, both Guardiola and Klopp would have been content with a point apiece.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a deflected effort to seemingly set City on their way to victory, but Diogo Jota responded before half-time to restore parity. Gabriel Jesus fired the hosts back in front, undoing Liverpool's hard work.

Mane, playing in his final season at Anfield, stole in behind Kyle Walker to make it 2-2 in clinical fashion, and while both sides huffed and puffed for a winner, the scoreline remained the same. City eventually sealed title glory on the final day following a dramatic comeback at home to Aston Villa.

3 Liverpool 2-2 Man City, October 2021

Salah genius lights up Anfield

While the aforementioned 2-2 draw in Manchester in 2021/22 was a great game, this one from six months earlier was even better. In truth, the first half wasn't exactly the most memorable 45 minutes, but the match came alive after the interval, with the two rivals trading blows spectacularly.

Mane opened the scoring, burying a finish past Ederson after superb work by Salah, but Phil Foden equalised with a ruthless strike of his own.

Salah then scored one of the best goals of his career, weaving past several City challenges before netting from a tight angle with his weaker right foot.

Liverpool desperately tried to cling on for a precious three points, but De Bruyne had other ideas, copying Salah and scoring with his weaker left peg. Rodri superbly denied Fabinho a winner with a crucial block with the Brazilian just about to tap into an empty net, and the scores remained level.

2 Liverpool 4-3 Man City, January 2018

Klopp's Liverpool truly announce themselves to Pep's City

In early 2018, Klopp's Liverpool showed Guardiola's City that they were capable not only of matching them, but beating them, as Anfield witnessed a Premier League classic.

Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring with a long-range Kop strike, but a thunderous finish from Leroy Sane ensured that the visitors went in level at the break.

In an unbelievable eight-minute spell in the second half, Liverpool scored three times, with Firmino, Mane and Salah all getting on the scoresheet. The latter was from all of 40 yards out following a poor clearance by Ederson.

In true City fashion, though, they didn't accept that they were beaten, and late goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan made for a nervy finale. There was even time for Sergio Aguero to hit the side-netting in the dying seconds.

1 Man City 2-1 Liverpool, January 2019

The most high-quality game in Premier League history?

This may surprise some as a pick for No.1, but it gets the nod because there arguably hasn't been a Premier League game in history played at a higher level.

This meeting at the Etihad in January 2019 saw both City and Liverpool somewhere close to the absolute peak of their powers.

The Reds went into the match seven points ahead of their adversaries, and in hindsight, their failure to avoid defeat ultimately proved costly in this tense title battle with Guardiola's side.

Liverpool somehow hadn't taken the lead in the first half when Mane hit the post and John Stones cleared off the line to deny the on-rushing Salah. Aguero then opened the scoring with a brilliant effort, but Firmino finished off an incredible team move to equalise in the second half.

It was left to Sane to separate the two teams, with the German beating Alisson with a shot that went in off the post. The game would be the only one Liverpool lost in the league.

City won the title on the final day, but the Reds had the consolation of sealing Champions League glory.

This was a match that perfectly summed up the level of football these two great sides can produce against each other.