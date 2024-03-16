Liverpool are set to be dealt yet more change as a key figure will weigh up his next club in the coming days as he plans to follow Jurgen Klopp out of the Anfield exit door.

Reds rudderless from summer

The news that Klopp would be leaving Liverpool sparked chaos across world news when it was announced, with the German set to step down from his role at the end of the current Premier League campaign.

Even the return of Michael Edwards as CEO of the club could not sway Klopp in his decision, and it means that Liverpool will be looking for a new manager come the end of the season.

Related The stunning lineup Michael Edwards could build by rejoining Liverpool The former sporting director could be perfect to oversee the inevitable change when Klopp leaves this summer.

They could yet end it laden with silverware though - they sit second in the league, only behind Arsenal on goal difference and with the Gunners set to travel to third place Manchester City at the end of the month, which could leave the Reds with the chance to seize top spot back ahead of the final run in.

They also remain in the FA Cup, with a clash against Manchester United to come on Sunday, and they have already bagged the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea in the final.

European success is still possible too, albeit in the Europa League rather than the Champions League. They face Atalanta in the last eight of the competition, before taking on one of Marseille and Benfica in a run that most would back them to come through and reach the final of the competition.

A fairytale end for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp? Competition Stage Carabao Cup Won Premier League 2nd FA Cup Last 8 Europa League Last 8

There they could yet meet Bayer Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso, with the Spaniard the favourite to take over from Klopp as things stand. The Reds will face competition for his signature though, with the ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid man having firmly put himself on the managerial map with an incredible season at Leverkusen.

Lijnders set to decide next club soon

Now, reports coming out of the Netherlands claim that Klopp's assistant Lijnders is on the shortlist of managers being looked at by Dutch outfit Ajax, who are also keeping tabs on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United future.

As per Sport Witness, however, crunch talks for Lijnders are set to take place over the next 14 days or so. 'Lijnders is yet to make a decision about his future and will instead sit down with his agent in the international break to look at his options post Liverpool', having decided to follow Klopp out the exit door.

After playing a huge role in the club's success under Klopp, and often being tasked with navigating Liverpool through cup competitions, his absence may not be felt as strongly as Klopp's come the new season, but it will certainly be a blow for the Reds to see him lining up in a new dugout.