Who will replace Jurgen Klopp?

This may be a thrilling season for the Reds currently, with a quadruple not out of the question, but with each passing week, they edge closer to Jurgen Klopp's exit. His decision to leave this summer sent shockwaves across Merseyside and the football world, and replacing him is going to be almost impossible.

There is a growing list of potential successors to the German, however, but as has been the case for a while now, Xabi Alonso looks to be the standout candidate. He is now within touching distance of winning the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen, and victory away to FC Koln on Sunday would take his side 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has also been linked with taking over from Klopp in the summer, with the Italian on the verge of title glory himself in Serie A, while Julian Nagelsmann is another option, with the 36-year-old potentially leaving his role as Germany boss after Euro 2024.

A more left-field choice has also emerged in recent days, with Lens manager Franck Haise seen as a surprise candidate to arrive at Anfield once Klopp is gone.

With quotes relayed by RMC Sport [via Sport Witness], Haise discussed being linked with the Liverpool job, failing to hide his delight.

"What can I say? It’s a good thing. It’s recognition for a job well done. A job that I don’t do alone, by the way. If we’re talking about the data, the work on the data, the results, the principles of the game."

Haise would certainly be an interesting choice by FSG to fill the void left by Klopp, with the 52-year-old similarly data-driven to former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards, who has been linked with a return to Anfield this summer, but wanting to have more control than before.

Franck Haise' managerial record Matches Points per game Lens 157 1.73 Len B 80 1.23 Lorient 2 0.50

Lens have adopted a 'Moneyball' approach under Haise, which is something Edwards did so effectively during his excellent stint with the Reds, making the most of the underlying numbers of players and turning them into huge assets, from Sadio Mane to Mohamed Salah, for example.

Not only is the 42-year-old excelling as a manager, coming so close to sealing title glory with Leverkusen, but he also understands Liverpool as a club after spending five years there between 2004 and 2009. Like Klopp, he respects the values of the city, and considering he is still a young boss, he is the natural choice to come in for years to come.