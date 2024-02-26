Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in a "great" manager as a rival option to Xabi Alonso, as FSG look to nail Jurgen Klopp's successor this summer.

Liverpool manager latest

For most Reds supporters, the fact that Klopp is leaving at the end of the season almost feels surreal, with his exit coming as such a shock last month.

The German is bordering on irreplaceable, considering the impact he has made since arriving at Anfield in 2015, not only winning trophies and playing great football, but also understanding the values of Liverpool as a city.

Whoever comes in to replace Klopp has an incredibly difficult job on their hands, and it seems clear that Alonso is the front-runner for the job, as he continues to work miracles at Bayer Leverkusen, inspiring them to an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

He isn't the only option, however, with Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim another exciting young coach who has been linked with becoming Liverpool's next boss. Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is also a name who has been thrown into the mix, and it wouldn't be a surprise if more candidates emerged.

Liverpool eyeing Julian Nagelsmann

According to a new update from The Telegraph, Liverpool see Julian Nagelsmann as a possible alternative to Alonso as Klopp's replacement.

Nagelsmann is certainly a standout manager in the world of football at the moment, and the fact that he has already achieved so much at the age of just 36 makes him an exciting option. The German has won one Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, not to mention two German Super Cups, and Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni has said of him:

"He’s a great coach. We’re following his work with big interest. We often look at his training sessions, we really like the way he trains. I hope that one day I’ll get to meet him personally."

Nagelsmann is currently in charge of the German national team, hoping to win Euro 2024 on home soil this summer, but he will be out of contract at the end of the tournament. The fact that he is on course to be available could appeal to FSG, with an agreement potentially in place before the Euros.

That being said, Alonso still firmly feels like the best option for Liverpool to take over from Klopp, with supporters already adoring him after a brilliant five-year spell at Anfield as a player.

As a manager, he looks like a special young option, however, which is more important than anything he achieved in his playing days, and winning the Bundesliga title over Bayern Munich would be an amazing achievement. Hopefully, he agrees to a move to Liverpool, but if it doesn't materialise, Nagelsmann and Amorim look like strong backup options.