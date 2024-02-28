A new target has emerged to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, with the "excellent" boss in question a serial winner who FSG could offer an eye-catching salary to.

Liverpool manager latest

It still seems scarcely believable that Klopp isn't going to be in charge at Anfield after this season, with the German one of the greatest figures in the history of the club. Sunday's EFL Cup final win over Chelsea was the latest display of his genius, as he masterminded a dramatic 1-0 win with a host of youngsters on the pitch.

Whoever comes in to replace the 56-year-old is going to have such a tough job on their hands, with Klopp potentially leaving one of the biggest voids a manager ever has in the English game.

Xabi Alonso continues to stand out as the favourite to take over from the German, with the former Liverpool midfielder working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen, not yet tasting defeat in the Bundesliga this season.

He is not the only potential target being looked at, however, and it appears as though the Reds are going down the route of looking at Europe's most exciting young bosses. Former Bayern Munich and current Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is seen as an option, and the same applies to Sporting CP's highly-rated leader Ruben Amorim.

Now, another new name has been thrown into the hat, as Liverpool keep their options open in the hunt to find Klopp's successor.

Liverpool interested in Simone Inzaghi

According to Tuttosport on Tuesday [via Football Italia], Liverpool and FSG are interested in Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, with Manchester United and Chelsea also keen on snapping him up.

The update from the latter states that the Italian currently "earns €5.5m (£4.7m) net per season plus add-ons, adding that "the Premier League offers could reach around €8m-€9m (£6.8m-£7.7m) per year, figures his Italian club are unlikely to match."

Inzaghi certainly represents an intriguing option for Liverpool, considering how much he has already achieved in the game, winning three Italian Cups - two with Inter and one with Lazio. He has also been hailed by former defender Lele Adani, who has said of him:

"Simone Inzaghi is an excellent coach who continues to evolve. I believe his team’s performances and results speak for him."

Simone Inzaghi's trophy wins as a manager Year Italian Cup (Inter Milan) 2023 Italian Cup (Inter Milan) 2022 Italian Cup (Lazio) 2019 Italian Super Cup (Inter Milan) 2024 Italian Super Cup (Inter Milan) 2023 Italian Super Cup (Inter Milan) 2022 Italian Super Cup (Lazio) 2020 Italian Super Cup (Lazio) 2018

The 47-year-old likes to adopt a 3-5-2 system that gets the best out of wing-backs, which could see the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Andy Robertson shine at Liverpool, and the job he is doing at Inter currently speaks for itself, with the Nerazzurri top of Serie A by nine points with a game in hand.

Plenty may feel as though Alonso is the best choice to replace Klopp, however, given his reputation as a special young coach, highlighted by his brilliance in charge at Leverkusen. His Liverpool past helps, too - but plenty of supporters could also see sense in Inzaghi being appointed, making this one to watch.