Liverpool have seemingly made progress in their efforts to find a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, with an approach planned for their "number one target" as manager.

Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool

The footballing headlines have been dominated by the news that the German has made the shock decision to leave the Reds at the end of the season, having decided that a break is needed. He arrived at Anfield in October 2015, and given the intense nature of the job, it appears to have taken its toll on him.

It is a decision that has left anyone of a Liverpool persuasion stunned, with Klopp an irreplaceable figure who has completely transformed the club ever since arriving, leading the Merseysiders to a glorious period of success. Champions League and Premier League glory have both been achieved, but plenty of other trophies have also come their way, as the 56-year-old has cemented his status as a true great.

The task that FSG now have is an enormous one, as they look to bring in exactly the right replacement for Klopp, ensuring that the transition is as seamless as possible. A host of names have been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant job, with former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso a front-runner, having done an excellent job in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is also seen as a contender, as is Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, and there will no doubt be lots of hard work going on behind the scenes.

Liverpool planning Xabi Alonso approach

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Liverpool are intending to approach Alonso to replace Klopp, seeing him as their top choice.

"Liverpool are planning an approach for Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso after Jurgen Klopp announced his shock departure, sources have told Football Insider. Klopp, 56, will depart Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 campaign after revealing he is 'running out of energy'.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Alonso is the “number one choice” to succeed the legendary German in the Liverpool hot seat. A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Alonso is the 'number one choice' to succeed the legendary German in the Liverpool hot seat."

It does feel as though Alonso is very much the priority option for Liverpool as their next manager, ticking plenty of boxes when it comes to finding a successor to Klopp.

At 42, the Spaniard is a young manager who is only improving currently, and the fact that he has inspired Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga table ahead of Bayern Munich is hugely impressive. He also knows the values of Liverpool, both as a club and a city, so it is easy to envisage him coming in and immediately being an extremely popular choice.

Related Liverpool could replace Klopp with 50 y/o UCL winner This high-profile manager is believed to hold a deep admiration for Liverpool.

Granted, Alonso remains relatively unproven as a manager, so there could be a risk element in appointing him, but that applies to any potential target, with nobody likely to make the impact Klopp has.