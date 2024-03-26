ESPN Journalist Mark Ogden has provided a significant update regarding Xabi Alonso's chances of becoming Liverpool's next manager this summer.

Alonso still favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp

The hunt is still ongoing to find Jurgen Klopp's replacement at the end of the season, as one of the biggest voids in the Reds' history needs to be filled.

In the two months since the German announced his exit from Liverpool, Alonso has consistently stood out as the favourite to succeed him, with various reports saying that is the case. There is an understandable reason for that, with the 42-year-old not only excelling at Bayer Leverkusen currently, but also a former Reds player who is still loved by the fanbase.

Bayern Munich are also interested in appointing the Spaniard this summer, however, and there are plenty of other managers who have also been linked with the Liverpool job, should he move there.

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim arguably stands out as the second-top choice after Alonso currently, and the fact that he only has an £8.6m release clause could appeal to FSG.

Then there's Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, with the Italian catching the eye with his playing style and tactical nous with the Seagulls, and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, who remains one of Europe's best young coaches.

Liverpool to make shock appointment

Speaking to ESPN, Ogden predicted that Alonso won't be Liverpool's next manager, backing Michael Edwards to make a "surprise" move out of left field.

"I’ve been told that he’s one of the most connected people in the game. He knows the players that are coming through, the coaches that are coming through. He can pick up a call to this guy, to that guy. He knows six months before everybody else who the players are and who the coaches are. Which is why I think that he’ll pull a rabbit out of the hat with the next coach and it will be a surprise, it won’t be Xabi Alonso. "We’ll wait and see, but I think Edwards is very key to this in the sense that he is the guy who Liverpool have brought back because they know he’s good. They know he’s the best in the world at what he does."

This claim will come as a real surprise to many Liverpool fans, and should Ogden be correct in his assessment, Amorim looks like the next-best candidate to go for, as he shines at Sporting.

Still only 39, the Portuguese would bring fresh ideas and a potential 3-4-3 formation with him to Anfield, as well as a proven winning edge, having already won five trophies as a manager, including the Primeira Liga title.

Alonso still feels like the one for so many Liverpool supporters, however, so it would ultimately be disappointing not to see him come in and take the club forward after Klopp's departure.