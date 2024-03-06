With Liverpool's attempts to fill the vacancy in their dugout ongoing, it appears that the Premier League side are set to begin talks with targets imminently.

Liverpool's managerial manhunt

As soon as Jürgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the rumours began swirling as to who would replace the German in the Anfield dugout.

The obvious front-runner for much of this period has been Xabi Alonso. The current Leverkusen boss played 143 times for Liverpool during his playing career and has earned plaudits during his time in Germany. Currently ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, it may prove tricky to tempt to Spaniard to move back to Merseyside.

Rumours linking Ange Postecoglou with a move to Anfield have been put to bed in recent days as well as Lens boss Franck Haise who had also been touted to fill the vacancy. With the search for Klopp's successor continuing, it has been reported that FSG have settled on a shortlist with talks set to begin soon.

Two young managers set for Anfield interviews

As first reported by Football Insider, both Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann are on Liverpool's manager shortlist. Sources have told the outlet that the pair are both "set for interviews" with the club in the coming weeks as the club look to replace Klopp this summer.

The outlet states that the pair have joined Alonso on the list however, it is suggested that Liverpool's attention is now turning away from the Spaniard as he appears more drawn to offers from elsewhere.

Amorim is currently in the dugout at Sporting CP, who sit one point clear at the top of the Portuegese Primeira Liga. His Sporting side's stats have seen them score two goals per game and only lose twice all season, whilst still competing in the Europa League. The 39-year-old fits a similar mould to that of Alonso and would be a strong successor to Klopp's high energy, attacking style of play.

Nagelsmann will be a familiar name to English fans with the current German national team manager previously linked with a move to Spurs before Ange Postecoglou took over this summer. A compatriot of Klopp, Nagelsmann's style of play has often been likened to that of the Liverpool boss with both favouring a high pressing, attacking tactical profile.

Still in the infancy of his management career, his development has been closely followed by many in the game with Klopp himself tipping him for big things back in 2017.

"He's a big, big coaching talent. We don't know each other very well but I've followed his way because I like good football. He's not the only one but he's a good example of a lot of really good young managers in Germany."

Seven years on and Nagelsmann has made waves as one of the most impressive young managers working today. First with Hoffenheim then RB Leipzig, the 36-year-old has a knack for getting the most out of young sides and delivering success.

Regardless of whether it is Amorim or Nagelsmann who ends up in the dugout at Anfield, it is clear that Klopp's legacy would be in safe hands.