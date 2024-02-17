Liverpool continue to search for Jurgen Klopp's successor as manager, and one club are thought to be "concerned" that the Reds could snatch their boss away.

Liverpool manager latest

Klopp's decision to stand down as Reds manager has rocked the football world in recent weeks, in a decision that few saw coming. The German has cited burnout for deciding to call it quits, meaning the Merseysiders now have to focus on nailing his replacement.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has emerged as the favourite to take over at Anfield, with the 42-year-old excelling at Bayer Leverkusen, guiding them to the top of the Bundesliga. On Friday, Klopp even talked him up as the outstanding young manager in world football:

“Xabi is doing an incredible job. If there would not be the rumours around, that’s ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: ‘Oh my God.’ The dinosaurs if you want – Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me – we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department."

Away from Alonso, there are several other candidates who have been linked with the Liverpool job, however, including Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. Now, another name has been thrown into the mix, as the Reds continue to be linked with Klopp successors.

According to Football Insider, Ange Postecoglou could be an option to replace Klopp at Liverpool, and club chiefs at Spurs are "absolutely concerned".

"Tottenham chiefs are worried that Ange Postecoglou could leave to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, sources have told Football Insider. Speaking to the new edition of Football Insider’s Insider Track Podcast, transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that the club are 'absolutely concerned Ange could go' to the Reds following Klopp’s departure at the end of the season."

The report goes on to add that Postecoglou's future at Spurs could hinge on whether his side qualify for next season's Champions League, also stating that there is no release clause in his current deal. It is easy to envisage the Australian being a candidate for the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool job, not least because he was a boyhood Reds supporter who could jump at the opportunity to take on the role of a lifetime.

More importantly, Postecoglou has proven himself in the Premier League since arriving at Spurs last summer, making a blistering start and playing superb football, even with injuries to key players such as James Maddison hampering him - Pep Guardiola is an admirer, too, which says a lot about his ability.

His side still look well-placed for a top-four finish, though, and his high-pressing, possession-based style would go down well at Anfield. Not only that, but the 58-year-old carries himself with class and would be a good ambassador for Liverpool as a club and city.