Liverpool are believed to be interested in bringing in a "special" and "unique" manager as Jurgen Klopp's replacement, according to a new update.

Liverpool manager latest

Reds supporters are still trying to process the news that Klopp will be departing at the end of the season, following his shock revelation on Friday. The 56-year-old seemingly feels as though he has come as far as he can, in terms of being at his best and providing the maximum amount of energy in the job, not wanting to stay on past his sell-by date.

It is arguably one of the biggest managerial stories in years, with many expecting him to remain as Liverpool boss until at least 2026, and FSG now have the huge task of finding a successor, which could be one of the hardest jobs any owner has had in some time.

Former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso has emerged as a front-runner to take charge at Anfield this summer, with the Spaniard working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen currently, guiding his side to the top of the Bundesliga table, albeit only by two points after Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Ange Postecoglou and Julian Nagelsmann have also been backed as contenders, too, and now another name has been thrown into the mix.

Liverpool want Roberto De Zerbi

According to a new update from Sky Sports Italia, Liverpool are keen on making Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi their next manager, with FSG monitoring him closely.

The 44-year-old has impressed greatly in his current role since replacing Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium, and he looks to be a strong contender to come in and fill the huge void that will be left by Klopp.

De Zerbi certainly stands out as a great option for Liverpool, not only because he has shone so much at Brighton to date, but due to his style of play having similarities to Klopp, in terms of relentless pressing and possession-based football. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a big admirer, too, recently saying of him:

"20 years is many years but the way I've seen I've never seen in 20 years. He's so special and unique. Using the keeper as a main process to move the opponents I've never seen for a long time. Young players with Ferguson, Enciso, Buonanotte, many experienced ones. How they commit, that helps create the space for the players to get the ball. It's so nice to watch."

This is high praise from Klopp's biggest managerial rival during his time at Liverpool, further showing why De Zerbi, who plays a 4-2-3-1 system, could be the ideal choice to come in, and he is undefeated in four matches against the Reds, winning and drawing two games apiece.

The general consensus does seem to be that Alonso is the standout option, however, knowing the club so well and understanding the city, not to mention looking like one of the most exciting young managers in European football currently.