There has been a major development regarding Liverpool's pursuit of Ruben Amorim, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Amorim Liverpool's No.1 manager target

It has become clear in recent weeks that the 39-year-old is now the favourite to become the man to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer. The German announced that he would leave the Reds back in January, having felt as though he has taken his team as far as he can.

For a while, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso looked like the most likely option to come in, not only because of his continued brilliance at the Bundesliga side, but also due to his past links with Liverpool, spending five memorable years there as a player between 2004 and 2009.

Since Alonso confirmed that he would be staying at Leverkusen for the foreseeable future, however, the Sporting CP boss has been the man that many want to see come in, and a report over the weekend suggested that FSG had opened talks for Amorim.

He has admitted that he won't definitely stay at Sporting this summer, which immediately suggests that his head may have been turned by Liverpool's interest, and now a significant update has emerged regarding his current situation.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Plettenberg claimed that Liverpool now have a "verbal agreement" in place with Amorim over being their next manager, with a contract until the summer of 2027 on the table.

"News Ruben Amorim. Been told there’s a verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool now! Amorim wants to join LFC next season and Liverpool was pushing for him in the last weeks. He can sign a contract until 2027 – confirmed!

"Final negotiations wit @SportingCP are still pending. It‘s not a done deal yet. More steps needed. Deal can still fall through. The 39 y/o was also on the list of FC Bayern but it was never advanced. Chelsea have inquired about him."

This is the biggest update yet when it comes to Liverpool's efforts to bring in Amorim, suggesting that it could be a matter of time until he is confirmed as Klopp's successor on Merseyside.

Ever since Alonso ruled himself out of the running, the Sporting boss has looked like the strongest candidate to come in, with his credentials speaking for himself as a manager.

Ruben Amorim's managerial stats Matches Points per game Sporting CP 205 2.24 Braga 13 2.38 Casa Pia 4 2.25

Still only 39 years of age, Amorim has already won one Primeira Liga title with his current side, and it would be a big surprise if a second didn't come his way this season, with Sporting four points clear of Benfica at the top of the table with a game in hand.

The lure of the Liverpool job is enormous, even though replacing Klopp will be a daunting proposition for whoever comes in, and Amorim could be such an exciting appointment, having been hailed as "special" by journalist Zach Lowy.