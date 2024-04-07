Liverpool are believed to be planning to activate a clause in a "talented" manager's contract, seeing him as the front-runner to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Liverpool manager latest

Klopp's decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season is something that very few saw coming, leaving anyone of a Reds persuasion both shocked and bereft.

FSG now have an almost impossible job on their hands when it comes to replacing the charismatic German, as they look to hire someone capable of being a worthy successor, keeping Liverpool at the top of the English game in the process.

For a number of months, it looked as though Xabi Alonso was the clear front-runner to come in for Klopp at Anfield, but he has now decided to stay on at Bayern Leverkusen for at least another season.

There are plenty of other candidates in the mix to come in, however, with highly-rated Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim linked with the Liverpool job a number of times. The 39-year-old has guided his side to the top of the Primeira Liga table, but may feel that he wants a new challenge this summer, admitting that he "can't guarantee" staying put.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann are two others who are also seen as potential options for the Reds, as FSG weigh up all the different choices.

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Liverpool have "identified" Amorim as their number one choice this summer, seeing him as the best possible option to fill the gaping void that Klopp will leave.

The Reds are plotting to trigger the release clause in his contract that will allow them to snap him up, having to pay around £12-13m to get their man.

With Alonso out of the picture, it does now feel as though Amorim is the clear favourite to be Liverpool's next manager, as this update suggests, with failure to bring in either arguably feeling like a disappointment at this point.

Ruben Amorim's managerial stats Matches Points per game Sporting CP 205 2.24 Braga 13 2.38 Casa Pia 4 2.25

At just 39 years of age, the Portuguese is still such a young manager with fresh ideas, and he represents a vibrant option, playing some superb football with Sporting and often playing three at the back, encouraging his defenders to play it out from defence and build attacks.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described Amorim as a "very talented" manager overseeing an "extremely interesting project" at the Portuguese giants, and the fact that he is on the verge of title glory this season further highlights what an exciting choice he could be for Liverpool.

None of the other candidates arguably stand out in the same way that Amorim does, and the fact that his release clause exists also makes it easier for FSG to get their man, making this one to watch.