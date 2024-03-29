Liverpool are narrowing their search for a new manager this summer, and appear to be finalising their options ahead of a pivotal period.

Alonso says no as Klopp successor

Though Liverpool are thriving on the pitch, much of the focus in recent months has been off it. In January, Reds boss Jürgen Klopp announced his intention to depart the club at the end of the current Premier League season, leading to a host of speculation about who could replace the impressive German in the technical area at Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp's time at Liverpool Games 477 Wins 298 Losses 82 Goals 1,066 Points per game 2.08 Win % 62.5% Trophies 8

Reports on Thursday evening handed Liverpool and Bayern Munich fans the news they had been dreading. The pair had been battling it out behind the scenes to secure impressive manager and former player, Xabi Alonso, whose Bayer Leverkusen side are currently unbeaten this season and sit ten points clear in the German Bundesliga as things stand.

However, it has been reported Alonso has now opted to stay put with Leverkusen for at least another year, and though 'Liverpool have been aware for some time' of the situation, it will still come as a blow to the Reds' planning for the post-Klopp era.

It means that they will have to look elsewhere for Klopp's successor and attempt to avoid the road bumps that both Arsenal and Manchester United experienced when trying to replace their successful long-term managers.

One man whose name has been in the conversation for much of the discussion period has been Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, who has impressed during his time in Portugal and already tasted success against English sides, having knocked Mikel Arteta's Arsenal out of the Europa League last season. But there are other options, too.

De Zerbi in the frame for the job

Now, recent reports have claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is another that Liverpool are considering for their vacancy, with the Seagulls chief having impressed plenty with his style of play on the south coast, even with mixed results.

The Italian has drawn praise from all corners, and Pep Guardiola described De Zerbi as "one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years," adding that "it’s one of the teams that I try to learn a lot from, it’s unique."

He has even been linked with the soon-to-be vacant Barcelona job, such has been his impression on those watching Brighton in the last 18 months.

Amid his success in England, De Zerbi is yet to taste defeat against Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, knocking the Anfield side out of the FA Cup last season while the Premier League has seen them win one and draw two of their three matchups to date.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed that the Seagulls man is 'expected to make' the final shortlist that the Liverpool hierarchy draw up, though the Brighton boss has a release clause in his contract which could complicate matters.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Brighton man is handed the job, but he is certainly in the mix and one to watch this summer.