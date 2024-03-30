A manager who Jurgen Klopp thinks is "world-class" is reportedly on the shortlist to replace the German at Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Reds continue to prepare for life without Klopp at the helm following his decision to leave Anfield once the current campaign reaches its conclusion.

Replacing the 56-year-old is going to be one of the biggest tasks FSG have encountered during their time as owners, and the importance of nailing the legendary Liverpool boss' successor cannot be downplayed.

One person who won't be taking over from Klopp this summer is Xabi Alonso, despite the Spaniard emerging as the frontrunner to be the Reds' next manager. He has decided to stay put for at least another season at Bayer Leverkusen, where he lies on the cusp of Bundesliga glory.

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is now arguably seen as the next-best option to replace Klopp, with the 39-year-old topping the Primeira Liga table with his current club, while Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi has also been mentioned as an option in some sections of the media.

Now, another name has been thrown into the mix as Liverpool continue to weigh up their options.

Liverpool eyeing "world-class" manager

According to reports in Portugal, Liverpool are considering Unai Emery as their potential next manager, seeing him as a standout option to bring in.

The 52-year-old is part of a six-man shortlist that also includes Amorim, De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann, Simone Inzaghi and Ange Postecoglou.

Emery certainly stands out as an impressive manager in the modern game, working wonders at Aston Villa since replacing Steven Gerrard and turning them into genuine top-four contenders in the Premier League this season.

Unai Emery's managerial career Matches Points per game Aston Villa 70 1.89 Villarreal 129 1.78 Arsenal 78 1.85 PSG 114 2.42 Sevilla 205 1.78 Spartak Moscow 26 1.50 Valencia 220 1.72 Almeria 50 1.20 Lorca Deportiva 7 2.00

Not only that, but the 52-year-old is a proven winner in European competition, tasting Europa League glory an incredible four times, winning it on three occasions with Sevilla - including against Klopp's Liverpool - and once with Villarreal. Klopp is also a huge admirer of his, which is a massive endorsement, with the Liverpool boss hailing his playing style and saying of him:

"He is a world-class coach who is doing an incredible job there."

Emery could well be happy at Villa, which could put paid to any chance of Liverpool bringing him in, while FSG may also look for a younger manager in the mould of Amorim, wanting to acquire the signature of someone with fewer miles on the clock in management.

It could also be considered a shock appointment given the Spaniard's failures at Arsenal in the Premier League, where he failed to steer the Gunners into the Champions League before enduring a testing start to his second campaign in north London. He also fell short on occasion with Paris Saint-Germain, with Monaco pipping the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title during his tenure.

Should Emery be the Reds' choice to replace Klopp, though, he could be a great appointment, with his CV speaking for itself, especially his achievements in Europe.