Liverpool will be hoping to put an inconsistent 2022/23 season behind them due to the fact they ultimately came up short in their mission to try and qualify for the Champions League.

Instead, the Reds will enter the Europa League next term and will hope that they can add the trophy to their lengthy list of European honours achieved across their illustrious history.

Jurgen Klopp will now be hopeful of making his mark in the transfer market this summer, with several signings expected as part of a squad rebuild at Anfield.

One man who has been linked with a move to the red half of Merseyside is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, who has held talks with the club over a potential switch, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Manu Kone and why is he highly regarded?

Romano delivered an update on the state of play regarding Liverpool's pursuit of Kone on Twitter, stating: "Liverpool are informed of price tag for Manu Koné as talks took place this week. French midfielder could be available for €35/40m, 'Gladbach are prepared to let him leave for that fee. Reds working to complete Mac Allister deal, then Koné's also in the list."

Speaking to Football FanCast, Redmen TV pundit Ste Hoare has indicated that Kone could be an 'upgrade' on current Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, who endured a patchy season for the Reds alongside many of his teammates.

Hoare told FFC: "Kone, I think he might fall more into a project and might need a little bit more time to develop, I don't know, maybe you're looking as a Fabinho upgrade, which wouldn't be the worst option."

There is reason to suggest that Liverpool definitely need fresh blood in midfield and Kone is someone who could offer a new dimension to Klopp's engine room. In 2022/23, the France-Under 21 cap made 31 appearances in all competitions, registering one goal and a solitary assist apiece, as per Transfermarkt.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig praised Kone for his performance in Borussia Monchengladbach's 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich earlier this year, saying on Twitter: "21 years of age. Another fantastic performance against Bayern. One-man army in midfield."

Tapping into Hoare's notion, there is reason to believe that Kone would be an upgrade on Fabinho, who is now approaching his thirties, when players notoriously start to tail off. Comparing the two players via WhoScored, Kone comes out on top in tackles won, dribbles completed and average match rating, completing 2.5 successful challenges and 1.9 dribbles per game alongside a match rating of 6.81.

On the flipside, Fabinho made 1.8 tackles, managed 0.2 dribbles and obtained a match rating of 6.71, demonstrating that Liverpool could do with some new faces to combat the issues of their ageing midfield.

As per FBRef, Kone also performed 61 shot-creating actions this season in the Bundesliga, illustrating that he can also carry an offensive threat from the middle of the park.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has undergone a medical at Liverpool ahead of his proposed transfer to the club, signifying that Klopp is serious over restructuring his squad in the off-season before 2023/24, as per BBC Sport.

Bringing Kone, who is thought of as a "replacement for Jude Bellingham", into the mix would be another exciting addition that would help to revitalise Liverpool ahead of the new season and the £37k-a-week ace would be a fantastic find should he move to Anfield.