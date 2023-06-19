Liverpool are considering a swoop for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer, with the French ace linked with a move to Anfield of late.

What's the latest on Manu Kone to Liverpool?

According to reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano, who recently took to Twitter to state that Kone is "in the list", and that while the likes of the elegant Gabri Veiga have been touted, a "more physical midfielder" is required at present.

Valued at around £35m by his German Bundesliga outfit, Kone is also attracting the attention of Premier League outfits Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers after impressing this season.

BILD's Christian Falk also confirmed that Gladbach are hoping that Jurgen Klopp's Reds will make an offer for the 22-year-old, securing his services for a lucrative fee.

Should Liverpool sign Manu Kone?

Following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the need for midfield reinforcement under Klopp has never been greater, and while the astute £35m signing of Alexis Mac Allister has been the perfect way to set the pace, further arrivals are likely to be forthcoming.

Kone could be the man of the hour if his signature is indeed gleaned, with the robust centre-midfielder recording a respectable average rating of 6.86 - as per Sofascore - completing 87% of his passes, averaging 2.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game and succeeding with 60% of his attempted dribbles.

An unflinching conductor of play, Kone is not the most prolific of midfielders, but dazzles with his tenacity in the tackle and his adept driving ability, ranking among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons per 90 (FBref), illustrating his dynamism and leaving talent scout Jacek Kulig hailing him as a “one-man army”.

Also remarked to be a "majestic" gem with a whole lot of "swagger" about him by journalist Antonio Mango, the £6k-per-week engine could be the dream heir to Jordan Henderson's role in the midfield, with the 33-year-old Reds captain ostensibly heading for a more peripheral role despite the side's recent outgoings.

Indeed, this transfer would certainly represent bad news for the 76-cap England international who only started 23 times in the top-flight this term, despite the glaring weaknesses in the red half of Merseyside's centre, and he has even been said to have "got skinned" this season by Journalist Tony McDonough, highlighting his growing inefficacy against progressive, mercurial players.

The distinguished star did record an average Sofascore rating of 6.88 in the Premier League this term, and while he completed 85% of his passes, he only averaged 0.9 tackles and 0.6 interceptions per outing.

Kone is more robust and boasts heaps of energy and exuberance, and while the leadership skills of Liverpool's £140k-per-week veteran will still come in handy as Klopp looks to reshape his team, Kone can slot into the fold, take a starting berth and make it his own, eventually displacing Henderson and emphasising the new era at the club.