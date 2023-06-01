Liverpool are believed to be in talks with Borussia Mönchengladbach ace Manu Kone, who could be the perfect alternative to Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham.

What's the latest on Manu Kone to Liverpool?

That's according to BILD's Christian Falk, who recently took to Twitter to state that the Reds have "started transfer talks" with the 22-year-old midfielder as they seek to bolster their sapped midfield.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano corroborated Falk's news by claiming that, following the negotiations this week, the fee is expected to be around €35/40m (£34/30m), and that the Frenchman's outfit are willing to 'let him leave for that fee'.

This is likely due to the player entering the penultimate year of his contract with the Foals, and with the aforementioned facts, it is possible he has no desire to renew terms and, as such, will be shipped out for an adequate fee.

Should Liverpool sign Manu Kone?

Falk's Twitter musings stated that Kone could well be the "alternative" to the prodigious engine that is Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham.

While the transfer of Alexis Mac Allister, who is edging towards a move to Anfield, will be the No. 1 priority as the first order of business, the moves being made indicate that a meticulously drawn out plan is now being enacted - most pleasing for Liverpool supporters after a dismal previous transfer window - when considering central midfielders - that left Jurgen Klopp with just the loan signing of Arthur Melo to bolster the centre.

Arthur was stricken by injury all year and actually failed to grace the Premier League pitch, with the myopic stagnancy on the transfer front contributing to the club falling by the wayside and missing out on Champions League football for the first time in seven seasons.

Kone, while young, has been hailed as a "one-man army" by talent scout Jacek Kulig and indeed exudes swagger and strength in a way that belies his youthful years, having made 60 appearances for his German Bundesliga club and cemented his central placement since signing from Toulouse in 2020.

As per Sofascore, Kone completed 87% of his passes this term and averaged 2.5 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 0.7 key passes, impressing despite his side's languishing tenth place finish.

While he is typically an anchoring midfielder, Klopp is perhaps enticed by his driving presence, ranking among the top 4% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons and the top 21% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref, which illustrates his prowess at bypassing hapless defenders and surging into promising positions.

This is something Bellingham is first-rate at doing, ranking himself among the top 8% and 1% for the same metrics, and while the precocious Englishman is more refined in this sense, Kone could be clinched at a portion of the €100m (£87m) plus add-ons price that the Yellow Wall demand of their most coveted asset.

While he is thriving as a 'one-man army' at the nucleus of his Gladbach outfit, Liverpool are taking the requisite steps to return to the forefront after wandering astray this year, and he could be moulded into one of Europe's superlative midfielders under Klopp's wing on Merseyside.