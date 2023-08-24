Following the recruitment of Wataru Endo of Stuttgart, Liverpool continues to be linked to one of the rising stars in the Bundesliga…

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to the Evening Standard, the Reds still hold a degree of interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, but a deal looks difficult to complete.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been persistently linked with the 22-year-old, but their keenness waned when he picked up a knee injury at the U21 European Championship with France earlier in the summer.

Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has lauded Kone’s talent and wants to keep him, saying:

“We don't have to sell him. But it was always like this: if there is another immense offer, then we have to think about it. But that's not the plan. Our plan is to keep Kone.

“Kone is a player who has something different, he gives you as a team a better balance in midfield.

“He's coming back after the international break and he's very important to us, a tough and intelligent footballer. We need stability in this position.”

The engine room machine is rated at around £34m, but given Liverpool were planning to splash £111m on Moises Caicedo, if the club came in with a notable offer it would definitely test the German’s resolve.

Would Manu Kone be a good signing for Liverpool?

The 6 foot 1 titan has been at Monchengladbach since 2021 and has swiftly established as one of Europe’s most gifted and sought-after players.

Last season, Kone started 30 Bundesliga games and gloriously demonstrated the well-rounded nature of his play by managing 87% pass accuracy, averaging 2.5 tackles per game, making no errors leading to a shot or goal, completing 60% of his dribbles and winning 56% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

Offensively, is he comfortable on the ball and technically component, ranking within the best 4% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons per 90, as well as the highest 22% for progressive carries per 90.

The Frenchman is also defensively astute, sitting in the top 21% for tackles and blocks per 90 to demonstrate that he can adequately protect the backline.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig once described the prodigy as a “one-man army” and if he finds himself in the Premier League, he could splendidly flourish alongside Curtis Jones.

The 22-year-old gem is one of the brightest youngsters to graduate from Liverpool’s academy and has a glistening future ahead in Merseyside.

Similarly to Kone, the Englishman is skilful and hard-working, which sees him rank within the best 14% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers pass completion per 90, progressive passes per 90, and tackles per 90.

His quality has been noted by former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who after a victory against Leicester City in May 2023, said:

“He has been outstanding. Everything that he has been doing with and without the ball: with the ball it speaks for itself, he rarely gives it away, he’s great in tight spaces, a really clever footballer.

“But also the work-rate without the ball has been key over the last few weeks. He is a great athlete, when he loses it or when we lose it he wins the ball back really quickly for us and his counter-press has been brilliant.”

With Kone’s contract at Monchengladbach expiring in 2025, a move in the future cannot be ruled out, so the thought of him playing with Jones is frightening, should Klopp and co get this deal over the line before September 1st.