Liverpool know who they want to add to their ranks next according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Reds believed to be targeting Manu Kone over the often linked Ryan Gravenberch.

Will Liverpool sign Manu Kone?

The midfielder currently plies his trade for Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany and has already become a regular in their first-team, despite only joining them two campaigns ago. In 2022/23 for example, the 22-year-old featured on 30 occasions for them in the Bundesliga and even managed a goal and an assist from midfield. It means he has already managed more games in Germany than he did over the entirety of his time in France.

This added gametime has led to the Frenchman developing even further as a player. Kone now ranks nicely compared to other midfielders across Europe in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues, with his 1.97 successful take-ons per 90 actually putting him in the top four percent in that area. It shows that, despite being a more defensive-minded player, he regularly takes on opposition defences and can then drive the ball forward (he has an average of 2.04 progressive carries per 90).

It's this form that has now led to interest from elsewhere. The midfielder is wanted mainly by Liverpool, and it now seems as though they are going to try and snap up the Monchengladbach man next after sealing a deal for Khephren Thuram.

That's according to respectable journalist Romano (via Caught Offside), who states that they are keen to add both Thuram and Kone next to their midfield, more so than Ryan Gravenberch. It seems that the Reds are most eager to wrap up deals for those two as their next two pieces of transfer business and bring them to the Premier League.

What has been said about Manu Kone?

It appears as though Kone would be an excellent addition to the Liverpool midfield based on the high praise he has received. Football journalist Josh Bunting for example called the player "absolutely immense," which shows how capable he is on the ball and how commanding he can be in the centre of the field.

The player then could certainly boost a rocky Liverpool midfield if he joins ahead of next season, especially if he's partnered by the arrival of Thuram.

The Reds are expected to bid for the OGC Nice midfielder once he has finished his international duties with France next month.