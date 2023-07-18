Liverpool could replace the presence of Fabinho this window with a swoop for Borussia Monchengladbach ace Manu Kone, a player that the Reds have been linked to throughout the summer.

Jurgen Klopp could see two midfield enforcers depart ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with both the Brazilian and Jordan Henderson linked with lucrative moves to Saudi Arabia.

Could Liverpool sign Manu Kone?

Named as a potential summer target for Liverpool back in January by Fabrizio Romano, Kone could still be on course to head towards Merseyside.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT this week, BILD journalist Chrisitan Falk declared that the midfielder is “on the list” of those wanted by sporting director Jorg Scmadtke.

Valued by his club around the €40m (£34m) mark, the Frenchman could be a valuable asset to Klopp’s squad should the speculated sales be made this summer.

How good is Manu Kone?

Described as a “one-man army” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his performance against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich earlier this year, the 22-year-old could signify a rejuvenated revamp in midfield at Anfield.

While Fabinho’s presence has been integral to Liverpool’s progression over the past year, the Premier League and Champions League winner is expected to call it quits on Merseyside after five memorable years.

Kone could be the one to fill the gap left by the 29-year-old’s pending departure to Al Ittihad, with the two demonstrating similar strengths in their approach to play.

When comparing the two via FBref comparisons based on their respective 2022/23 campaigns, it’s evident just how efficient the switch in player could be, with Fabinho indicating a slight dip in form to years prior.

A combative midfielder, Kone surpassed the rate of tackles per 90 recorded by the Brazilian, averaging 2.55 to the 29-year-old’s 2.19, highlighting his militant presence in the engine room.

An area of the Frenchman’s game that could be pivotal to adding a rejuvenated outlet in the middle of the park is his approach to progressive play in comparison to Fabinho.

The 22-year-old averaged an impressive 2.04 progressive carries and 1.97 successful take-ons to the Liverpool machine’s 0.51 progressive carries and 0.24 successful take-ons per 90, displaying his dominance in transitional possession.

Hailed as having “sublime distribution” by journalist Maxi Angelo, Fabinho will be a missed presence in the middle of the park for his eye for an intricate pass, however, the departure of the Campinas-born gem could be eased by Kone’s arrival.

As per FBref, the Borussia talent averaged 5.73 progressive passes to Fabinho’s 5.49 last season, including 4.80 passes into the final third to his 4.41 per 90 to show just how much of a talent Klopp could install into his squad.

With a fee of £40m reported to be in question for Fabinho, the Reds could reinstate the funds spent on signing the midfielder from Monaco back in 2018 for £43.7m, getting the best out of the player during his time at Anfield.

The funds raised could open the door for Liverpool to make a potential snipe for Kone, in a deal that may prove to be a stellar piece of business by the six-time European champions.