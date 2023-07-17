Liverpool have an advantage in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone due to the fact their sporting director Jorg Scmadtke's son Nils is the Bundesliga side's Head of First Team Football, according to BILD journalist Christian Falk.

Will Liverpool go back in for Manu Kone?

Earlier this year, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano writing for The Guardian, reported that Liverpool were considering making a move for Kone this summer to bolster their midfield.

Sky Sports claimed last month that the club had monitored Kone as they weighed up cheaper alternatives to the likes of failed target Jude Bellingham, now of Real Madrid, alongside now teammate Aurelian Tchouameni and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella.

Liverpool sporting director Scmadtke knows the £31k-a-week ace well from his time at Borussia Monchengladbach amid speculation that Manchester United were also keen on Kone in the off-season.

Last term, Kone, who has been hailed as a "one-man army", made 31 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach, notching one goal and a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Snapping into challenges, the 22-year-old managed to win around 2.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions in the Bundesliga per match over the course of the campaign, according to WhoScored.

Of course, Liverpool have already moved to strengthen their midfield by bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig, respectively.

Nevertheless, BILD journalist Falk hasn't counted out the prospect of Liverpool reviving their interest in Kone and thinks that Scmadtke's son Nils may hold the key to directing the France Under-21 to Anfield, in light of his role in the Borussia Monchengladbach set-up.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Falk stated: “He’s also on the list of Liverpool. You know, Schmadtke has an eye on him for six months. Funny thing is that his son is working at Gladbach as a manager, so you see, the direction is very short.”

Who else could join Liverpool's midfield before the season commences?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been on a mission to streamline his squad this window and several more signings could be likely at Anfield between now and the close of play in the market.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are confident that Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia would be more reeled in by the possibility of moving to Liverpool than any other interested party.

Despite this, Klopp and company face competition from Chelsea and Arsenal for his signature, with the latter being prepared to push them all the way to land the Belgium international.

Experienced duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look like they could be on their way out of Liverpool amid attraction towards their services from Saudi Pro League outfits Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq, which could pave the way for Klopp to strengthen his engine room further.

Taking to Twitter, Liverpool correspondent for The Athletic, James Pearce, dropped an update namechecking several midfielders that Liverpool could target, stating: "In terms of replacing Fabinho, Moises Caicedo is not viewed as a serious option with the Brighton midfielder expected to join Chelsea. Romeo Lavia, Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch and Kalvin Phillips are among those under consideration."

Movement will be expected in the coming days that may shape the trajectory of the Reds' focus during their remaining time in the transfer window before the door eventually slams shut on business.