Liverpool are in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to add midfield reinforcements, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Manu Kone?

As per FootballTransfers, Liverpool are said to be 'in talks' with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kone ahead of a possible summer move to Anfield.

The report states that discussions have taken place and he could be available for a price close to €40 million (£34.45 million). However, Newcastle United are also keen to add the 22-year-old midfielder to their squad in the off-season.

In 2022/23, Kone made 31 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach, registering one goal and a solitary assist apiece, as per Transfermarkt.

As per Salary Sport, the France Under-21 cap earns around £37,000 per week on the books at BORUSSIA-PARK on a contract that runs until June 2025.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are 'continuing to push' in order to tie up a deal to bring Kone to Merseyside alongside Brighton & Hove Albion man Alexis Mac Allister.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has detailed that Kone is a name 'on the list' for Liverpool and said they could land him for an affordable price.

Jacobs stated: “I think with Kone, Liverpool certainly have the player on the list, and he might be available at a bargain price. He’ll be well under £50m, more likely closer to £35m or in that ballpark. So, that’s certainly a name that can't be discounted.”

Would Manu Kone be a good signing for Liverpool?

Kone, who has been hailed as a "one man army", is an excellent talent with plenty of room for development and unsurprisingly, Reds boss Klopp is keen to add him to Liverpool's squad ahead of next term.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old achieved a pass success rate of 87.9% in 2022/23, demonstrating his reliability in possession of the ball.

The same outlet also report that Kone is a key force in driving Borussia Monchengladbach forward from midfield and managed to complete 1.9 dribbles per match in the Bundesliga.

As per FBRef, Kone also compares well to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of successful take-ons, having completed 1.96 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, which puts him in the fourth percentile for this statistical metric.

Liverpool need to replace their experienced outgoing midfield trio of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian, Naby Keita and James Milner with more youthful energy and bringing in Kone could help to freshen up the engine room ahead of 2023/24.